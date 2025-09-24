Aprilia India Launches Limited-Edition SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e

Overview
- Inspired by Aprilia’s official 2025 MotoGP RS-GP machines
- Limited-edition livery with Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi’s race numbers
- Powered by new 175 hp-e engine, E20 fuel compatible
- Priced at ₹1,22,521 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra, post-GST revision)
Introduction
Aprilia India has rolled out something truly special for enthusiasts—the SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e. Inspired by the RS-GP bikes ridden by none other than world champion Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi in MotoGP 2025, this limited-edition scooter blends the thrill of racing heritage with everyday practicality. With its aggressive design, powerful engine, and MotoGP-inspired livery, it’s set to stand out as a sporty icon on Indian streets.
Design & Aesthetics
The SR-GP Replica has MotoGP DNA entrenched in its design, straight from Aprilia’s racing department in Noale, Italy.
- Matte black base with bold red and purple graphics
- Iconic Aprilia logo running diagonally across the side panels and footboard
- Black alloy wheels with red detailing, mirroring the RS-GP race bike
- Race numbers of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi for exclusivity
- Sponsor logos for authentic MotoGP aesthetics
This gritty styling isn’t just cosmetic—it’s a statement of Aprilia’s racing spirit.
Performance & Engineering
Beyond its looks, the SR-GP Replica is engineered to perform. It inherits the same modern foundation as the SR 175 hp-e but adds sharper dynamics.
- 175 hp-e engine (E20 fuel compatible)
- Highest torque in the 175cc class: 14.14 Nm @ 6000 RPM
- Delivers stronger low-end acceleration, better efficiency, and responsive throttle in city traffic
- Active riding position and wide handlebar for greater control
- 14-inch alloy wheels with high-grip tires for versatile road conditions
This combination ensures that the SR-GP Replica feels just as exciting in daily commutes as it looks parked outside.
Features & Ownership Experience
Aprilia backs the SR-GP Replica with the same feature set and ownership benefits as its SR 175 hp-e sibling:
- Seamless smartphone connectivity
- Wide service network and strong after-sales support
- Best-in-segment service experience for worry-free ownership
At an ex-showroom price of ₹1,22,521 (Maharashtra), it brings MotoGP excitement within reach of enthusiasts.
Conclusion
The Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e isn’t just a scooter—it’s MotoGP spirit on Indian streets. With bold design, a punchy engine, and exclusive race livery, it delivers pure passion in a limited-edition package.