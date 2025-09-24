  • Home
Aprilia India Launches Limited-Edition SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e

News / 2 minutes of reading

Overview

  • Inspired by Aprilia’s official 2025 MotoGP RS-GP machines
  • Limited-edition livery with Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi’s race numbers
  • Powered by new 175 hp-e engine, E20 fuel compatible
  • Priced at ₹1,22,521 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra, post-GST revision)

Introduction

Aprilia India has rolled out something truly special for enthusiasts—the SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e. Inspired by the RS-GP bikes ridden by none other than world champion Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi in MotoGP 2025, this limited-edition scooter blends the thrill of racing heritage with everyday practicality. With its aggressive design, powerful engine, and MotoGP-inspired livery, it’s set to stand out as a sporty icon on Indian streets.

Design & Aesthetics

The SR-GP Replica has MotoGP DNA entrenched in its design, straight from Aprilia’s racing department in Noale, Italy.

  • Matte black base with bold red and purple graphics
  • Iconic Aprilia logo running diagonally across the side panels and footboard
  • Black alloy wheels with red detailing, mirroring the RS-GP race bike
  • Race numbers of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi for exclusivity
  • Sponsor logos for authentic MotoGP aesthetics

This gritty styling isn’t just cosmetic—it’s a statement of Aprilia’s racing spirit.

Performance & Engineering

Beyond its looks, the SR-GP Replica is engineered to perform. It inherits the same modern foundation as the SR 175 hp-e but adds sharper dynamics.

  • 175 hp-e engine (E20 fuel compatible)
  • Highest torque in the 175cc class: 14.14 Nm @ 6000 RPM
  • Delivers stronger low-end acceleration, better efficiency, and responsive throttle in city traffic
  • Active riding position and wide handlebar for greater control
  • 14-inch alloy wheels with high-grip tires for versatile road conditions

This combination ensures that the SR-GP Replica feels just as exciting in daily commutes as it looks parked outside.

Features & Ownership Experience

Aprilia backs the SR-GP Replica with the same feature set and ownership benefits as its SR 175 hp-e sibling:

  • Seamless smartphone connectivity
  • Wide service network and strong after-sales support
  • Best-in-segment service experience for worry-free ownership

At an ex-showroom price of ₹1,22,521 (Maharashtra), it brings MotoGP excitement within reach of enthusiasts.

Conclusion

The Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e isn’t just a scooter—it’s MotoGP spirit on Indian streets. With bold design, a punchy engine, and exclusive race livery, it delivers pure passion in a limited-edition package.

