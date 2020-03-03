Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle Gets A Price Hike

Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. announced an increase in the price of the RV400 due to rise in input costs. The new cost, applicable from February 29, 2020, will be as follows:

My Revolt Plan- INR 3,999 per month (for 38 months plus INR 3,999 as one-time booking amount)

Revolt Cash Down plan- INR 103,999 (plus INR 3,999 as one-time booking amount)

The price of the RV300 remains unchanged- M.R.P INR 2,999 per month (for 36 months plus INR 2,999 as booking amount) and cash down of INR 84,999 (plus INR 2,999 as booking amount). Final On-Road price for Revolt Cash Down is as follows:

RV400: Cost before On-Road – Rs 103,999 + Additional cost of registration/RTO (On Actuals) + Insurance + Smart Card + One-time mandatory charge of 4G connectivity for 3 years

RV300: Cost before On-Road – Rs 84,999 + Additional cost of registration/RTO (On Actuals) + Insurance + Smart Card + One-time mandatory charge of 4G connectivity for 3 years

*The cost before on-road is after deducting the approved FAME II Subsidy

Recently, Revolt Intellicorp announced the introduction of their electric bikes in four new markets by March 2020. Revolt’s RV400 and RV300 were launched in Delhi and Pune in August last year. Revealing its expansion plans into multiple cities this year, Revolt has expanded its footprint to Ahmedabad on February 29, followed by Hyderabad on March 2, Chennai on March 5 and Mumbai by end-March. As Revolt enters this phase of growth, the company has also been successful in bringing down the waiting period of the RV400 from 5 months to 90 days for orders starting from March.

Their flagship, the RV400 comes with an unlimited battery warranty (8 years or 150,000 kms), free maintenance benefits (3 years or 30,000kms), a product warranty (5 years or 75,000 kms) and insurance (1-year company-owned, 5 years third-party). The RV400 is powered by a 3.24 KWh Lithium-Ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 kms on a single charge giving it a top speed of 85 km/hr. It pairs with the MyRevolt App which offers a host of features including Trip Monitor, Geo-Fencing, Locate your bike, Change Sounds from the 4 preset available, finds Switch Stations to swap the battery when running low and host of other features.