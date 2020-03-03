The Citroen Ami Is Full Of Cuteness And Doesn’t Require A Driving Licence

Barely a year after it was first showcased at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019, in production form, the Citroen Ami One has taken shape of a pretty little car which intends to unleash urban mobility for all. What appears to be a reincarnation of the iconic 2 CV, the all-electric Ami is a response to new mobility expectations for short journeys: enabling easier access to city centres, finding micro-mobility means for everyone, with real alternatives to scooters, bicycles, mopeds, public transportation at a reasonable cost.

The Ami One is 100% Electric, emits zero CO2, and comes fitted with a battery that charges in just 3 hours from a standard electrical socket, like a smartphone. With its ultra-compact dimensions, the new Citroen is just 2.41m size and with its 7.20m turning diameter, makes city travel and parking simple. The Ami enables 2 people to travel side by side, with an enclosed and heated passenger compartment. A light quadricycle, the Ami is capable of speeds of up to 45km/h and offers a range of up to 70 kilometres. Its motor is powered by a 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, housed flat under the floor, and can easily be charged via the on-board electric cable located in the passenger-side doorway.

The cabin is fully bathed in exterior light combining large areas of glass (windscreen, side windows and rear window) with a standard panoramic roof. In a nod to Citroen’s history, the side windows open by manually tilting upwards like the 2 CV. The Ami is accessible from 14 years old in France (16 years old on average in European countries) and can be driven with or without a driving licence, depending on the country’s regulations. It can be driven in France by 14-year-olds on the sole condition of having passed the road safety certificate, which is compulsory for people born after 1987.

Inside, the passenger compartment benefits from the rationalisation of the number of materials and elements. At the driving position, the eye is drawn to the chequered pattern used for the instrument panel display located on the steering column and to the right of the steering wheel, there is a dedicated area for accommodating a smartphone, which becomes the main dashboard screen and provides access to navigation and music.

Also Read: Citroën India Partners With Axis Bank; To Launch C5 Aircross SUV In 2020

Since attaining a certain age isn’t a parameter for anyone to drive the Ami, to the wallet, it is accessible, thanks to offers designed to meet each and everyone’s needs, from one minute to one year and more, to share, to rent or to buy. For a long-term rental, one pays €19.99 per month for 48 months, after an initial payment of €2,644. Free2Move car-sharing enables rentals from €0.26/min (subject to a monthly subscription of €9.90 with no commitment) and it can be purchased outright at a starting price of €6,000. The opening of orders is scheduled for 30 March in France, and a few months later in Spain, Italy, Belgium, Portugal and then Germany. The first deliveries to customers are scheduled for June in France.