MG Gloster SUV Spotted Testing With Quad Exhaust Pipes

A full-size SUV which will be up against the likes of the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner, the MG Gloster will be introduced in India by November 2020. MG’s flagship was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and has the size, the presence, and in all probability, will also have the equipment, to take on its rivals. Our friend Vikram Singh spotted an example in white being tested in the real world and has been kind enough to share his spy work with us.

Tipped to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine which cranks out 220+ Hp and about 360 Nm, a turbocharged diesel engine based on the Multijet II will be more in-sync with the massive dimensions of the Gloster and should also be introduced in India. The latter is about to be introduced under the hood of the Maxus D90, which is what the Gloster is called in China and elsewhere, where it is currently sold. Developed in-house, this twin-turbo diesel motor is expected to crank out 200+ Hp and about 480 Nm of torque. It will most likely be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox sourced from ZF, sending power to either the rear axle or all four wheels for higher-spec variants. Expect power from those engines to be transferred to all four wheels via multiple terrain modes.

In terms of dimensions, the MG Gloster is massive and measures 5,005mm in length, 1,932mm in width and 1,875mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,950mm. With those numbers, it trumps the Fortuner, the Endeavour, the Alturas and the MU-X in terms of sheer size and not just that, it is longer than some seriously expensive and popular traditional SUVs.

Inside, there are three rows of seats and since this will be a flagship, expect materials and quality to be rich. For how things are inside the Hector, the Gloster should also be feature-rich and come fitted with things like a panoramic sunroof, LED everything, multi-zone airconditioning, an army of cameras, plush leather seats, connected car tech, multiple airbags and loads of space for its passengers.