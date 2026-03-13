2026 Kia Sonet gets more affordable automatic options

Traffic in Indian cities keeps getting heavier every year. Many drivers now prefer automatic cars because they are easier to drive every day. Keeping this in mind, Kia India has introduced new automatic variants of the 2026 Sonet.
With this update, the popular compact SUV now has more affordable automatic options. The diesel automatic starts from Rs 9.77 lakh and the turbo petrol DCT starts from Rs 9.89 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
This change makes the Sonet one of the first SUVs in its segment to offer both diesel automatic and turbo petrol dual clutch automatic below the Rs 10 lakh mark. It is also the first SUV in the segment to offer both a 6 speed automatic diesel and a 7 speed dual clutch petrol automatic under this price point.
What is new in the 2026 Sonet
- Diesel automatic introduced from Rs 9.77 lakh
- Turbo petrol DCT starts from Rs 9.89 lakh
- Automatic options now available in more variants
- New Magma Red exterior colour added
- Expanded lineup to attract more city buyers
The new entry level diesel automatic is offered in the HTE(O) variant. Meanwhile, the most affordable turbo petrol DCT version is now the HTK(O) trim.
These additions bring automatic driving to buyers who earlier had to choose higher priced variants.
Powertrain options
The Sonet continues with the same engine options.
- 1.5 litre diesel engine with 6 speed automatic gearbox
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine with 7 speed DCT gearbox
The diesel automatic combination is targeted at buyers who desire good fuel efficiency and easy driving. The turbo petrol DCT offers quicker acceleration and smoother gear shifts.
Both engines are already popular with Indian customers. The Sonet lineup also continues to offer multiple powertrain options across petrol and diesel engines, giving buyers several choices depending on their needs.
New colour added
Kia has also introduced a new exterior colour called Magma Red.
Other colour options include
- Imperial Blue
- Pewter Olive
- Glacier White Pearl
- Sparkling Silver
- Aurora Black Pearl
- Gravity Grey
- Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black roof
The X Line version continues with Aurora Black Pearl and Matte Graphite.
Strong sales for the Sonet
The Sonet has been one of the most successful compact SUVs since its launch in 2020. The model recently crossed the 5 lakh sales mark in India.
It is known for its modern design, feature rich cabin and multiple engine choices. The SUV is also equipped with many safety and connected car features. The Sonet comes with 15 standard safety features, 10 Level 1 ADAS features and more than 70 connected car features, which has helped it stay popular in the segment.
Kia India says the update reflects the growing demand for automatic vehicles in daily driving conditions. According to Atul Sood, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing at Kia India, the company has expanded Sonet’s automatic lineup to make automatic mobility accessible to more customers while strengthening the SUV’s position in the segment.
Rivals in the segment
The Sonet competes with several strong players in the compact SUV space.
Key rivals include
- Skoda Kylaq
- Tata Nexon
- Maruti Suzuki Brezza
- Hyundai Venue
- Mahindra XUV3XO
With the new pricing strategy, Kia aims to attract more buyers who want an automatic SUV without stretching their budget.
Price table (Ex showroom India)
|Engine
|Variant
|Gearbox
|Price
|Diesel 1.5
|HTE(O)
|6AT
|Rs 9,77,900
|Diesel 1.5
|HTK(O)
|6AT
|Rs 10,72,900
|Diesel 1.5
|HTK+
|6AT
|Rs 11,08,900
|Diesel 1.5
|HTK+(O)
|6AT
|Rs 11,56,900
|Petrol 1.0 Turbo
|HTK(O)
|7 DCT
|Rs 9,89,900
|Petrol 1.0 Turbo
|HTK+(O)
|7 DCT
|Rs 10,83,900
To wrap things up, the 2026 Sonet update focuses on making automatic driving more accessible.