Revolt Intellicorp’s Upcoming Bike Is India’s First ARAI-Approved Electric Motorcycle

Gearing up for a commercial launch in June 2019, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd has completed its homologation process and received approvals from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) in record time. This has made their yet to be named product, India’s first AI-enabled, electric motorcycle which is ARAI-certified.

The manufacturer conducted several stringent tests internally to ensure the best combination of performance and aesthetics. The product stood true to its promise during the Gradient Ability Test, where it went up an incline smoothly at 10.2 degrees. The battery has gone through a foolproof, high-decibel internal testing process including tests performance, cycle life, nail penetration, shock, all-weather and waterproofing tests. Owing to this, the Lithium-ion battery of the new electric bike from the Revolt stable passed in a single attempt. The ARAI certified range for the motorcycle now stands at 156 km.

For the uninitiated, ARAI, an autonomous body by the automotive industry, is affiliated with the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. The cooperative industrial research association plays a crucial role in ensuring that the Indian roads have safe, less polluting, more efficient and reliable vehicles. ARAI provides services and expertise in the areas of Engineering Services, Certification and Standardization, Research and Development, Technology Development and Knowledge Initiatives.

Headquartered in Gurgaon, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. has a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. A high-profile experienced R&D team based in Gurgaon headquarters has been working for close to 2 years with a joint vision of introducing India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle without compromising on the performance or aesthetics. The man behind YU Televentures and co-founder of Micromax, Rahul Sharma is the man behind Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. The company is already aiming for double-digit growth and will start production shortly. Speaking about the achievement, Rahul Sharma, Founder – Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd., said, “When we started developing the product, we had to put together performance, form factor and aesthetics into a powerful package. We invested a lot of time testing it internally to make sure we have a winner before sending it to the ARAI. The speedy ARAI certification is a huge endorsement to our efforts over the last 2 years.”