Micromax Co-Founder’s Revolt Intellicorp To Launch India’s First AI-enabled Motorcycle

The man behind YU Televentures and co-founder of Micromax, Rahul Sharma has announced a new venture- Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. The company is already aiming for double-digit growth and production is set to begin at their Manesar plant, where India’s first AI-enabled electric motorcycle will be made and then launched by June 2019. Sharma announced the launch of his new venture at a press briefing in Gurgaon. Started with Rahul’s personal investment, the company will be looking for its first investment soon, as growth capital.

Wholly-owned by Rahul Sharma, who is transitioning from mobiles to mobility, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. is focused at making personal mobility practical, affordable and sustainable. Headquartered in Gurgaon, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. has a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. Spread over 100,000 square feet, the facility boasts a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles commissioned for Phase 1. Also, a high-profile, experienced R&D team based in Gurgaon headquarters, has been working for close to 2 years with a joint vision of introducing India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle without compromising on the performance or aesthetics.

Talking about the new venture, Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. said, “As a mechanical engineer by qualification, I always found mobility and the expanse of opportunities it offers, very intriguing. There is a colossal need for using technology to disrupt urban commute and make it cleaner and sustainable. I’m doing my bit and I feel this is the right time for every player operating in this space to come together for the greater good of our environment. My vision is to see every household in India have access to sustainable mobility.”

He added, “India is the second-largest motorcycle market in the world, with sales dominated by basic commuters. More than 20 million two-wheelers were sold to domestic customers in 2017/18, making it the most popular vehicle category sold in India. This potentially makes it the most harmful for the environment and hence, there is immense scope to make the segment cleaner and more sustainable. The new-age consumer hates making compromises, and this became our first point of consideration while conceptualizing our products. We are working on the premise of making intelligent vehicles that don’t compromise on the form factor and performance ICE vehicles. To this, we added our tech prowess and our ambition is to replace them completely.”