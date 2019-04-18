Honda Big Wing Outlets To Retail The Brand’s Premium Bikes In India

Honda Two-wheelers will be attempting to create a distinct experience for customers of its premium motorcycles, which will now be retailed through the brand’s premium, big bike business vertical – the Honda BigWing. Represented by its silver wing-mark identity, these outlets will deliver a differentiated immersive experience for customers buying into the fast-growing premium motorcycling segment in India.

After having operated such outlets in other South East Asian countries, Honda inaugurated India’s first exclusive & premium BigWing in Gurugram at ABW Tower, IFFCO Chowk and also made the first milestone deliveries to GoldWing, Africa Twin and CB300R customers. Be it urban riding, circuit racing or luxury touring, Honda’s BigWing will cater to all categories of premium motorcycle customers. With a sprawling sales and service area, Honda BigWing-Gurugram will provide personalised customer experience and after sales service exclusively for Honda big bike models ranging from the 300cc CB300R to the 1800cc Goldwing.

The BigWing is designed to evoke emotions & highlight technology to let customers feel excitement & superior quality of Honda’s premium models, even before their first ride. Big bikes ranging from the brand new Sports Roadster CB300R, Neo Sports Café inspired CB1000R, CBR1000RR Fireblade, CBR1000RR Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin & street tourer GL1800 Gold Wing will be showcased in a specially laid out display to brighten up a motorcyclist’s day. A dedicated corner with a versatile range of accessories will enhance the joy of riding and amplify new opportunities for customers.

The overall distinctive concept is designed to provide a cool, sophisticated and premium atmosphere. To ensure maximum quality, Honda BigWing will be equipped with the best machinery and facilities. Be it a beginner exploring features of CB300R or an adventure seeker ready to ride home on his new Africa Twin, relationship managers at Honda BigWing will ensure customer’s visit & ownership experience is the best. An in-showroom event area, with a unique ambience, will try to make the customer’s most important moment – motorcycle delivery – memorable. The community lounge at showroom and service centre will provide customers with a comfortable environment to enjoy Honda hospitality.

These outlets will feature a monochromatic design theme of black & grey, providing a quality stage for the motorcycles. Specialised product knowledge of industry experienced professionals will attend to customer curiosity. To further make customers of these products special, easing the journey from search to purchase, a dedicated website www.HondaBigWing.in has also been launched. Capturing real-time customer feedback, Honda BigWing will be actively available across all social media platforms.