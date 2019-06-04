Revolt Intellicorp To Launch India’s First AI Bike On 18th June

Revolt Motors have announced that they will finally be launching their electric bike at a launch event in New Delhi, on the 18th of June. The Indian start-up, led by Micromax Co-Founder, Rahul Sharma, has eventually completed its homologation process and has now received all the necessary approvals from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). This means that India’s first ARAI-certified, AI-enabled, electric-motorcycle is ready for production. Revolt Intellicorp truly believes in a bright and eco-friendly future, which is why they want to revolutionize the automotive industry and replace fuel-burning engines with all-electric powertrains. Here we have a chart created by Revolt Motors, to mark the decline of fossil fuels and the beginning of the EV revolution:

The Indian manufacturer has already conducted several rigorous tests internally to ensure the best combination of performance and aesthetics. The product also stood true to its promise during the Gradient Ability Test, where it went up an inclined plane smoothly at an angle of 10.2 degrees. The battery particularly went through a foolproof and high-decibel internal testing process, which included tests based on cycle life, nail penetration, shock-absorption, all-weather and waterproofing tests. Owing to this, the Lithium-ion battery of the new electric bike passed these tests in a single attempt. The claimed ARAI certified range for this new electric motorcycle is 156 km. The company is already aiming for double-digit growth and will start production soon.

Revolt Intellicorp’s first product will not only have an electric powertrain but will also be equipped with a new AI-system, which will make this bike India’s first smart motorcycle. The company had already teased the first sketch of the new motorcycle last month, which hints towards a new aesthetic design. The bike is designed by Revolt Intellicorp’s Chief Designer, Shivam Sharma, and appear to be well-kitted and with its streetfighter appearance. If the actual production version of the bike does come out looking anything like the previously teased sketch, it will generate a lot of curiosity and attract a lot of attention. The company is based in Gurgaon and has a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. The high-profile experienced R&D team in Gurgaon have been working on this product for over 2 years with a joint vision of introducing India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle without compromising on the performance or design.