OFFICIAL: Kia’s Sp2i Based SUV To Be Called The Seltos

Marking its debut in the Indian market, Kia has finally, revealed the name of their upcoming SUV. Based on the SP concept unveiled at the Delhi Auto Expo last year, Kia hai christened this SUV the Seltos. As many regular readers would point out, this news has already been out for quite some time, however, this time around this fact is confirmed From Kia, making the name official. The name ‘Seltos’ is inspired by Greek mythology and the legend of ‘Celtos’ the son of Hercules. Representing the brave and assertive spirit of Celtus, the ‘S’ in the car’s adapted name implies speed, sportiness and strength. When launched, in the near future, the Seltos would be up against the likes of the Tata Harrier and the Hyundai Creta.

As revealed in spy shots earlier, the production-ready model looks quite familiar to the concept car we saw. Up front, the car comes with bonnet mounted DRLs, with the headlights placed a bit lower. Moreover, the fog lights are placed further low, with three individual dots creating the impression of a machine gun barrel, ready to shoot its opponents out of the way. Kia’s signature tiger grille can also be seen on the front. The insides also seem decently loaded in the initial sketches we saw. Kia will offer a floating type infotainment screen, an automatic transmission and quite some more.

“Seltos is all set to redefine the mid-SUV car segment with its eye-catching looks, exclusive segment first features and athletic design. We have spent a lot of time in perfecting our car to suit the taste of the Indian customers and I am glad that this originally India intended car is so perfect that it compelled us to make Seltos available globally. The car looks absolutely stunning and very closely matches the SP concept we showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. I am confident that Kia Seltos would be an outright favourite when it hits the roads in the next few months.”, said Mr Manohar Bhat, Head – Marketing and sales, Kia Motors India.