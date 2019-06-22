Next Generation BMW 3-Series To Be Launched Next Month

Unveiled at the Paris Motorshow earlier last year, the seventh generation BMW 3-series has been spied undergoing tests in our country on multiple occasions already. One of the more popular offerings of the German brand, the 3-Series seems to have completed its testing and homologation and is ready to be launched in our market. The car is scheduled to be launched on the 25th of July, almost a month from today. This new generation sedan would be competing against the likes of the Mercedes Benz C-Class, the Audi A4 and the Jaguar XE. Expect a price tag north of INR 40 Lakh when launched.

Measuring 4,709 mm in length, 1,827 mm in width and 1,441 mm in height this new generation model is 76 mm longer than the previous generation model, and the wheelbase increases by 41mm. This would translate to more space for the occupants in the rear. The overall weight of the car too, has gone, as much as 55 kg depending on the variant selected. Other features on offer would include BMWs latest laser light technology with a larger kidney-shaped grille than before.

The insides too, will come with a few changed. The international spec models get a digital screen for the instrument console, which is very likely to make its way in the Indian spec model as well. Moreover, expect BMW to add a touch and gesture controlled infotainment screen, angled slightly towards the driver. The smart key, which comes with a small screen, controlling a number of functions of the car can also be expected to be on offer in higher trim levels.

Under the bonnet, expect BMW to offer one petrol and one diesel motor. The former engine, to be offered with the 330i model, will use a 2-litre turbocharged petrol motor, which generates 258 PS of peak power and 400 Nm of twist. The diesel, to be offered with the 320d model will also use a 2-litre, turbocharged motor, generating 190 PS of peak power and 400 Nm of twist. Both these engines will come with an 8speed automatic gearbox as standard. Keep looking at this space for more updates o the German sedan and coverage of the launch event.