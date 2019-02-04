Renault Launches the Kwid with Standard Abs and Driver Airbags, Prices Start from INR 2.67 Lakh

Perhaps the most loved entry level hatchback in India, the Kwid from Renault just got some enhanced features across its range. The enhanced features primarily involve two new things for the range of variants available. The first enhancement is the addition of key safety features like ABS with EBD, a driver side airbag, a front passenger seatbelt reminder and a high-speed alert alarm. The other addition in the list involves a brand new, and intuitive 17.64cm Touch screen MediaNAV Evolution, which not only offers voice recognition and video playback but also offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options. The 0.8-litre and 1-litre engine remain the same. While a manual 5-speed transmission is mated with both the engines, the 1-litre engine also gets an optional AMT gearbox.

The Renault Kwid is offered with a 4-year/ 1 Lakh km warranty – This includes the regular 2 years / 50,000 km comprehensive warranty along with a complimentary additional 2 years / 50,000 km extended warranty. This enables Renault to offer its customers a very valuable, easy to maintain vehicle, in the form of the Renault Kwid. Bookings for the new Kwid can be made at your nearest dealer or online, through the MY Renault APP. The new Renault Kwid will be offered in a variety of shades. Fiery Red, Planet Grey, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze are available throughout the range while the Electric Blue has been made available only with the Climber variant of this hatchback.

Below are the prices for each and every variant of the Kwid available, do bear in mind that all these prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.