Yamaha Adds New Features to Its Scooter Range, Revised Prices Included

A government mandate will soon enforce manufacturers to offer 2-wheelers below 125 cc, with a combined braking system as standard. Preparing for this new safety norm in advance, Yamaha has given its range of scooters this essential safety feature. Also along with what Yamaha calls United Braking System, the Japanese bike maker will also offer a maintenance free battery as well, as standard. This announcement comes in after the company introduced 2 new models and also offering older bikes with ABS, Yamaha’s “The Call of the Blue” initiative has now paid attention to even the 113 cc scooter category and models benefitting from this are – Fascino, Cygnus Ray ZR and Cygnus Alpha. This also includes all the variants of these three models.

The prices, including the additional cost of adding UBS and maintenance free battery, of the model line are as follows (prices listed are ex-showroom, Delhi)

Fascino – INR 55,193

Cygnus Ray ZR Street Rally – INR 58,698

Cygnus Ray ZR Disc brake – INR 56,698

Cygnus Ray ZR Disc brake DARKNIGHT – INR 57,698

Cygnus Ray ZR Drum brake – INR 54,051

Cygnus Alpha Disc brake – INR 55,730

Cygnus Alpha Drum brake – INR 52,272

Cygnus Ray Z – INR 51,417

While introducing an inspiring passage to the global excitement of the brand with The Call of the Blue, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “Within five years of introducing Yamaha’s scooters in India, the company has been able to lay the foundations in the market with its uniqueness of mobility products that are also stylish and exciting. The company will further build on this momentum by categorically planning more excitement for scooter customers that revs in Yamaha’s unique style and sportiness. The new line up including Fascino will reserve and expand the brand’s overall unique character of offering exciting mobility solutions.”