Renault-Nissan to Upskill Their Workforce, Joins Hands with NSDC

As a part of their new strategy for the Indian market, Renault–Nissan Alliance India has signed up a memorandum of understanding with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train its workforce in the Alliance plant in Chennai for future technologies. This MoU will help Renault-Nissan in a couple of ways, they are

NSDC will assist the Renault-Nissan workforce to develop competency standards in emerging automotive manufacturing technologies.

Renault-Nissan Alliance will customise an engagement and skilling action plan along with NSDC’s network for program design, development and employment sustainability from the demand side

Renault-Nissan Alliance will provide support through onsite labs, training, mentorship, internship and/or participation of expert domains.

Mobilize Renault-Nissan Alliance workforce and advocate for upskilling and reskilling through dual TVET and apprenticeship.

Lead and conduct seminars, workshops, technical task forces etc. to identify and propagate industry-relevant technology, knowledge and skill to support the National Skill Development Mission.

With an aim of getting 10% of their worked force trained to support their expansion plans, the future of Renault-Nissan in India looks promising. Commenting on the partnership Jayakumar David, HR Director at Renault-Nissan Alliance India said “The automotive industry in India is changing rapidly and the customers are looking for the next-generation technology-driven experiences. Cars and mobility solutions will change more in the next ten years, than in the last half-century. The Renault Nissan Alliance aims to lead this evolution in India. While technology will play a pivotal role in the transformation of the automotive industry, investment in upskilling of the workforce is equally important. Through our partnership with NSDC, which is a first for the Corporation, we will aim to get 10% of employees trained in the first year to be able to support the growth and expansion plans of the Alliance in India.”

Talking about the initiative Mr Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC said, “We are pleased to collaborate with the Renault-Nissan Alliance in our endeavour to support the industry requirement of trained manpower. The automotive and auto component manufacturing industry has been growing steadily over the last few years. Hence, we see tremendous potential to skill and up-skill the Indian youth and support the sectoral growth. We look forward to a successful collaboration with the Alliance in India to achieve the envisioned milestones.”

Talking about cars, the latest car to come from this alliance is the Kicks SUV from Nissan, a review of which can be found linked over here, in both Hindi and English. Renault is rumoured to launch the RBC MPV very soon in the Indian market as well.