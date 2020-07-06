Renault Kwid RXL Variant Launched At INR 4.16 Lakh

Renault Kwid has been one of the best cars from the French carmaker in terms of sales numbers. It recently crossed the landmark 3.5 lakh sales milestone in India, and continues to be a major disruptor in India’s mini-car segment. To commemorate the same, Renault has launched the new RXL variant of the Kwid with a BS6 compliant 1.0L powertrain in MT and AMT versions. The new RXL variant will be very competitively priced, at INR 4.16 lakhs for the MT and INR 4.48 lakhs for the AMT version.

Like we said earlier, the Kwid RXL will only be available with a BS 6-compliant 1.0-Litre powertrain in MT and AMT versions. There is also a 0.8-Litre engine which powers the lower variant on the Kwid. Some of the standard safety features on the Kwid include Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (ABS with EBD), Driver airbag and Driver & Co-Driver Seat belt reminder, and speed alert.

“The global launch of Renault KWID was in India and showcased the important role of this country in Groupe Renault’s growth ambitions. KWID has been an important contributor to our progress in India. With more than 3.5 Lakh KWID families, we are overwhelmed and grateful for the faith that our customers have bestowed in brand Renault. KWID, which was a breakthrough product in terms of design, innovation and modernity at the time of launch, continues to be a game-changer for us,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

Alongside its likeable design, KWID offers a host of equipment and features, which redefined the segment. These include the 20.32 cm Touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution, first-in-class LED digital instrument cluster, a floor console-mounted AMT dial, one-touch lane change indicator, speed-dependent volume control and a boot capacity of 279 litres. The high seating position gives an excellent view of the road ahead making it easier to manoeuvre.

Renault Kwid is available in six exciting colour options – Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze, and Electric Blue. Customers also get an option to customize their KWID with an array of attractive and innovative accessories packs such as Essential pack, SUV pack, Chrome pack and Urban pack. It also comes with an optional extended warranty upto 5 years & 100,000 Km from the date of vehicle delivery.

Renault has also announced a host of attractive offers for customers. These include ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ scheme where customers can buy a Renault car and start paying their EMI after 3 months of purchase. The offer can be availed either at the dealership, on the Renault India website or the My Renault App. There are also offers across the product range including cash offers, exchange benefits and finance at a special rate of 8.25%. These are complemented by additional loyalty offers for its existing customers. Renault India has also rolled out additional benefits for Doctors and Police personnel, under its ‘Care for Caregivers’ program, as a gesture to thank the efforts of the professionals engaged in fighting the COVID-19 battle in India

Renault has significantly enhanced digital capabilities and portfolios with online booking options and other interventions. Customers can book cars from home on the Renault India website or the MyRenault App at a nominal booking amount, and can also get loan approvals remotely from Renault Finance.