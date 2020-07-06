Ducati To Launch The Panigale V2 In India In August

Ducati India is all set to unleash the red devil onto the Indian streets in August this year. The Italian bikemaker is scheduled to launch the Panigale V2 in India next month. Sources suggest that select dealerships in the country have already started accepting bookings for the same, for a token amount of close to Rs 1 lakh.

The upcoming supersport bike offering from the Italian motorcycle major replaces the 959 Panigale from the company’s portfolio as the brand’s entry-level supersport motorcycle which is currently priced at Rs 15.30 lakh(ex-showroom, India).

As the name suggests, the motorcycle gets a new Euro 5 (equivalent to BS6 emission norms in India) compliant V-twin engine with more displacement than the 959 Panigale. The motorcycle also undergoes changes to give it a refreshed look. In terms of styling, it is pretty evident that it draws heavy inspiration from its bigger sibling, the Panigale V4. The front fairing, single-sided swingarm are all inspired by the bigger Panigale.

Design Elements

With the Panigale V2, one effectively gets the same face with the headlight projectors sitting deep inside the fairing along with the air intakes and laced with the same V-shaped daytime running lamp strip. The new fairing design is also more functional as the intake ducts are more efficient. The bike also has a more aggressive stance as the rear mono-shock is now 2mm longer, resulting in a more nose-down appearance.

Mechanical Details & Features

It even borrows the same electronics suite and includes a reworked traction control system which is claimed to be better than the one which came with Panigale 959. The comprehensive electronics package includes MU-assisted traction control, called the Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, wheelie control, and cornering ABS.

As we have witnessed in the past, Ducati doesn’t shy away from using quality components and the same philosophy is applied in the case of Panigale V2 as well. It gets a bi-directional up/down quick-shifter as well as engine braking control. The new Panigale V2 features Showa Big Piston Forks up front, with a fully adjustable Sachs mono-shock at the rear, and a steering damper.

It features a fully-faired design with V-shaped DRLs and split projector headlights. The 4.3-inch TFT display serves as the information console while a 20mm longer seat, with 5mm thick foam-padding, makes up for all the ergonomic changes. Moreover, it also retains the single swingarm and under-slung exhaust from the V4. Braking is handled by Brembo M4.32 monobloc calipers and Brembo master cylinders with twin 320 mm discs on the front wheel.

Powertrain & Estimated Price

As for the powertrain is concerned, the Ducati Panigale V2 draws its power from a 955 cc Super-quaddro L-twin engine which makes 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Couple it with a light-weight of just 153 kg and you have an explosive performer between your thighs. It is expected to command a slightly more premium sticker price than the model it replaces. Expect it to cost somewhere around ₹16.50 lakh to ₹17 lakh (ex-showroom).

In other related news, Ducati recently revealed the lighter shade of Panigale V2 in the form of ‘White Russo’ colour scheme internationally. That said, it is unlikely that the new White Rosso paint scheme will be made available on the Indian model, at least initially.