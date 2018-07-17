Renault Kwid Facelift May Arrive Sooner Than Expected

The first sighting of the Renault Kwid Facelift revealed a partially camouflaged test mule being driven somewhere in Europe. Till today, entry-level hatchback was expected to arrive some time next year but latest sighting of the vehicle at what appears to be the storage yard of a Renault factory hints otherwise.

The upcoming Renault Kwid Facelift was recently spotted in delivery ready form and it may not be long before we see the vehicle at a dealership. In fact, given that the vehicle is ready to be delivered to dealerships, we may even see the India launch happen right before the upcoming festive season.

Visually, the upcoming Renault Kwid facelift will not be too different from the current model. Upfront, the new facelift version will carry a chrome grille, redesigned bumpers and a new rear-view camera. The rear-view camera has been integrated into the Renault logo, giving the hatchback a cleaner look. Inside, the upcoming Kwid Facelift will feature chrome door openers, and a 12-volt socket for the rear passengers.

The list of changes to the upcoming Renault Kwid facelift will be limited to visuals only while the hatchback will continue to use the same mechanical specifications. Thus, the Renault Kwid Facelift will continue to use the 0.8L, and 1.0L engine options. The 800cc, 3-cylinder engine is tuned to develop 53 BHP of power @ 5,678 rpm and 72 Nm of peak torque @ 4,386 rpm while the 999cc, 3-cylinder motor delivers 67 BHP of power @ 5,500 rpm and 91 Nm of peak torque @ 4,250 rpm.

Images source: MotorOctane