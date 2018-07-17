Tata Motors NEXON HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears (AMT) Now Available On Mid-Variants

Tata Motors has expanded its AMT portfolio with the introduction of NEXON HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears in its mid-variant. The Tata Nexon HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears (S-SG) AMT gearbox is now available in its best-selling XM variant, and has been christened XMA.

With this introduction, the Nexon range will henceforth have two AMT variants – XMA & XZA+ which will be offered in 1.2L turbocharged Revotron petrol and 1.5L turbocharged Revotorq diesel engines respectively. The petrol motor is capable of producing 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque while the diesel motor produces 110 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque.

The the petrol variant of the Tata Nexon XMA has been priced at INR. 7.50 lakh while the diesel powered version is available for INR 8.53 lakh (both ex-showroom Delhi). An all-new “Ivory White” roof-color option has been introduced with this launch.

The Tata Nexon is loaded with features like the intelligent transmission controller, Smart Hill Assist and Crawl function. Standard safety features include dual frontal airbags and ABS with electronic brake-force distribution in all wheels.

Tata Motors launched the AMT version of the Nexon in May 2018 and branded all its 2 pedal transmission cars as ‘HyprDrive’ while all the AMT variants from the Company were termed as Self-Shift Gears (S-SG).