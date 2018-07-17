Kawasaki Z900RS In New Black Colour Option Rides Into India

In February 2018, India Kawasaki launched Z900RS in candy tone orange colour, which received positive response from its admirers. Now, India Kawasaki Motors has introduced the retro and classic Z900RS in black colour in India. The newly launched Z900RS in black is made available for INR 15,30,000 (Ex-showroom) and it can be booked at a dealership near you.

On the occasion of new introduction, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motor, said that bringing Z900RS in India in February was a sort of achievement, because this model is produced in very limited numbers in Japan. The 900RS, a product mostly bought by certain elite groups, received lots of compliments for its premium quality and meticulous finishing. The positive response through various sources prompted Kawasaki to bring Z900RS in black.

Conceived as an homage to the legendary Z1, it is powered by a liquid cooled 900cc-class In-Line Four – an engine choice that makes Z900RS unique in this category. The 948 cc Four-Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled engine is tuned for 111 PS of power @ 8,500 rpm and 98.5 Nm of torque @ 6,500 rpm.

Backed by Kawasaki’s latest rider support technology, the engine and the frame benefit from the latest in advanced analysis technology.The Z900RS is equipped with advance features like KRTC (Kawasaki Traction Control), LED headlight, multi-function LCD screen nestled between dual analogue-style speedometers and tachometer dials.

Z900RS comes with Kawasaki’s first tuned exhaust note, which has been designed after performing sound research. The sound tuning focused on the engine’s initial roar to life, idling and low-speed riding where the rider is best able to enjoy the exhaust’s deep rumble.