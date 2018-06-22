Spied: First Sighting Of The 2019 Renault Kwid Facelift

The Renault Kwid will get a facelift sometime in 2019 and the model has been spotted for the very first time. A partially camouflaged test mule of the upcoming Renault Kwid Facelift was spotted somewhere in Southern Europe by the folks at Motor1. The minimal camouflage suggest that the visual upgrades to the hatchback will not be massive and the new 2019 model will not be drastically different from what Renault offers in the current model.

So, it will be safe to assume that apart from revised bumpers and redesigned fog lamps, the Renault Kwid will retain almost all the styling elements from the current model. The technical specifications are not likely to change either and the 2019 Renault Kwid will continue to use the 0.8L, and 1.0L engine options.

Renault Kwid has been a true game-changer and volume driver for Renault India, selling more than 2.2 lakh vehicles since the start of sales. Renault India also offers Renault SECURE program which is a 4 years or upto 100,000 km warranty (whichever is earlier) along with Road side assistance on Renault KWID. This includes Standard Warranty of 2 year/50,000 Km and Extended Warranty of 2 year/50,000 Km.

Check out more images of the 2019 Renault Kwid Facelift below:

Source: Motor1