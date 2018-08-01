Renault KWID 2018 Gets More Features At No Additional Cost; Bookings Open Across India

Renault has announced the launch of new KWID 2018 Feature Loaded Range which will be available in both manual and automated transmission options. Available in 8 trims with segment-first features, the new Renault KWID 2018 Feature Loaded Range has been launched at no additional price. Bookings for the Renault KWID 2018 Feature Loaded Range have commenced across all Renault dealerships in India.

The Renault KWID 2018 Feature Loaded Range is claimed to offer segment-leading length, power to weight ratio, boot space, ground clearance and technology. It boasts of several first-in-segment features including SUV inspired design, 7-inch touchscreen Media NAV system, Rear Camera, digital Instrument cluster, one-touch lane change indicator, radio speed dependent volume control, driver airbag and pro-sense seat belt pretensioners with load limiters.

The Renault KWID 2018 Range also gets Rear ELR (Emergency Locking Retractor) across all the variants, which allows the rear seat belt to freely extend and retract with occupant movement, yet locks the belt during a sudden stop or upon impact.

It also gets boot capacity of 300 litres, 180 mm of ground clearance, ergo-smart cabin, multiple storage spaces, upper segment body dimensions, interior space, service parts maintenance cost, ride & handling and several personalization options. The range-topping variants get power steering, 3 and 4 Speed Manual AC, ORVM passenger side, engine immobilizer, single din audio with Bluetooth and telephony, front speakers and a 12V power socket.

Visually, up front, the RXT(O) variant of Renault KWID 2018 Feature Loaded Range gets a new razor edge chrome front grille highlighting the Renault diamond logo. The subtle design changes are claimed to have brought forth a mature overall stance in line with its all-terrain attitude. In terms of standard features, the mid-level and top-end variants get body coloured bumpers, full wheel covers and front fog lamps.

The KWID Climber gets a distinct body design. It gets a ‘Climber’ insignia and protection claddings on the doors along with orange exterior mirrors, rugged fog lamp housings, and silver finish with orange highlights on the front bumper. The roof rails get matching orange detailing as well.

The RXL variant gets additional upgrades like Front Power window, Remote Central Locking whereas the RXT(O) variant get Rear 12V socket and stylised chrome near the gear knob. The KWID Climber gets the similar upgradations with an additional Rear Arm rest for extra comfort and convenience.

Customers can choose from six colour options – Fiery Red, Planet Grey, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue for the KWID Climber.

Mechanically, the 0.8 litre and 1.0 litre SCe (Smart Control Efficiency) engines will power the Renault KWID 2018 Range. The KWID 2018 Range will also get an optional Easy-R Gear Box 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) technology. The Traffic Assist feature which helps the vehicle to crawl forward in slow moving traffic and also prevents it from rolling back on slopes. Check out the complete performance numbers, along with complete technical specifications of the Renault KWID 2018 Range below.

RENAULT KWID 2018 RANGE: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

RENAULT KWID 2018 RANGE 0.8L SCe 1.0 SCe Length 3679mm Width 1579mm Height 1478 mm Wheelbase 2422mm Engine capacity 799cc 999 cc Configuration 3 cylinders, DOHC 4 valves per cylinder Power 54 bhp@ 5,678 RPM; 68 PS @5500 RPM Torque 72 Nm@ 4386 RPM; 91Nm @ 4250 RPM Tyre size 155/80 R13 Front suspension Mac Pherson Strut with lower traversing link Rear suspension Twist beam suspension with coil spring Boot volume 300 litres / 1115 litres when rear seats folded Fuel tank volume 28 litres

RENAULT KWID 2018 RANGE: PRICING

RENAULT KWID 2018 FEATURE LOADED RANGE PRICING (ex-showroom, New Delhi) Standard – 0.8L SCe INR 266,700 RXE – 0.8L SCe INR 309,800 RXL – 0.8L SCe INR 335,900 RXT-O (MT) – 0.8L SCe INR 382,500 RXT-O (MT) – 1.0 L SCe INR 404,500 RXT-O- (AMT) – 1.0 L SCe INR 434, 500 KWID Climber MT- 1.0 L SCe INR 429,500 KWID Climber AMT- 1.0 L SCe INR 459,500

The Renault KWID 2018 Range comes with a 4 year / 1 lakh km (whichever is earlier) class-leading warranty along with Road Side Assistance at no extra cost. This includes the regular 2 years / 50,000 km comprehensive warranty along with an additional 2 years / 50,000 km extended warranty, enabling customers to enjoy an unparalleled ownership experience.