Renault India To Showcase 12 Cars And 2 Engines At The Auto Expo 2020

As the opening day of the biennial Auto Expo nears, the buzz surrounding the event has been witnessing a spike. Joining the list of manufacturers who have announced their plans for the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, Renault India will showcase 12 cars and 2 engines at the event. The Renault Pavilion will be in Hall No. 10; Stall- N3 at the Auto Expo 2020, which will be held at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida from February 5-12, 2020.

The French brand is expected to reveal their new compact SUV for India which will be up against the likes of the Brezza and the Ecosport among others. This new product will sit above the Triber in the carmaker’s portfolio and will in all probability offer a petrol engine as the only drivetrain option. Sitting alongside this new Renault will be the Triber, Kwid, the Captur and the Duster. The latter two will also become petrol-only models in the BS6-era and it is highly unlikely that the new-generation Duster which is available elsewhere, will be introduced at the Expo. Don’t be surprised if the brand also showcases the e-Kwid and the facelifted Captur which is now available in Europe. The latter, with its brand new cabin and pretty looks, could really boost sales of the vehicle if offered with the right drivetrain options.

Also Read: Renault Kwid And Triber BS6 Launched; Duster And Captur To Be Updated Soon

Besides the existing range, Renault will share its roadmap for developing its India product portfolio. This will be in the form of design, technological and strategic advancements, which are planned while keeping in mind the evolving and unique needs of the Indian customer. Among the two new engines on display, one of them will most likely be the 1.9-litre turbocharged motor which should power the new compact SUV and should also then make its way under the Triber’s hood.

The Renault Pavilion will also have an exclusive ‘Electric Corner’ highlighting Renault’s focus on Future Mobility. This will demonstrate the brand’s strong intentions to play a key role in the transformation of the Indian automotive industry. Like previous editions, this time too, Renault will have a mix of production cars and global concepts, including its F1 racing concept. The Renault Pavilion will also host customer-engagement activities and entertainment acts in its booth.