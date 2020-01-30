Renault Kwid And Triber BS6 Launched; Duster And Captur To Be Updated Soon
Renault India has launched BS6 variants of the Triber and Kwid, ahead of the April 1st implementation date for the new norms. The entry-level Kwid and Triber are the first BS6 vehicles from Renault’s stable and next in the queue to be updated are the Duster and the Captur, which will probably become petrol-only models once they conform to the new norms.
All variants of the Renault Triber will continue to be available with the updated engine, for which, the power and torque output remains the same. The ‘Energy’ engine is now rated for 19 kmpl and in terms of price, the update has resulted in a price increase of INR 4,000 – INR 15,000, starting from the base to the top-spec variant. In the coming months, the word around is that the Triber could be equipped with a turbocharged version of the very engine which powers it now.
|RENAULT TRIBER BS-VI
|PRICING (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
|RxE
|INR 4,99,000
|RxL
|INR 5,74,000
|RxT
|INR 6,24,000
|RxZ
|INR 6,78,000
On the other hand, BS6 variants of the Kwid entry-level hatchback will also be available across the range, both on the 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre engines. Like the Triber, power output and torque output for these updated engines remain the same as the BS4 version. The fuel efficiency of the Kwid AMT is now rated at 22 kmpl and across variants, the update has resulted in a price increase of INR 9,000. Below is a list of updated prices:
|RENAULT KWID BS-VI
|PRICING (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
|Standard – 0.8L
|INR 2,92,290
|RXE – 0.8L
|INR 3,62,290
|RXL – 0.8L
|INR 3,92,290
|RXT- 0.8L
|INR 4,22,290
|RXT- MT – 1.0 L
|INR 4,42,290
|RXT – O – MT – 1.0L
|INR 4,49,990
|RXT – (AMT) – 1.0L
|INR 4,72,290
|RXT-O- (AMT) – 1.0 L
|INR 4,79,990
|KWID Climber MT- 1.0 L
|INR 4,63,490
|KWID Climber – O – MT – 1.0 L
|INR 4,71,190
|KWID Climber AMT- 1.0 L
|INR 4,93,490
|KWID Climber – O – AMT – 1.0 L
|INR 5,01,190
The French brand is also reported to be working on a new compact SUV, which could be revealed at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. This vehicle will most likely compete against the likes of the Ecosport and the Brezza and will in all probability be powered by a petrol motor only. Codenamed HBC, this all-new Renault will most likely be based on the CMF-A platform which also underpins the Triber.