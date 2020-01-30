Renault Kwid And Triber BS6 Launched; Duster And Captur To Be Updated Soon

Renault India has launched BS6 variants of the Triber and Kwid, ahead of the April 1st implementation date for the new norms. The entry-level Kwid and Triber are the first BS6 vehicles from Renault’s stable and next in the queue to be updated are the Duster and the Captur, which will probably become petrol-only models once they conform to the new norms.

All variants of the Renault Triber will continue to be available with the updated engine, for which, the power and torque output remains the same. The ‘Energy’ engine is now rated for 19 kmpl and in terms of price, the update has resulted in a price increase of INR 4,000 – INR 15,000, starting from the base to the top-spec variant. In the coming months, the word around is that the Triber could be equipped with a turbocharged version of the very engine which powers it now.

