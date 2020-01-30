2020 TVS Apache RR 310 Walk Around Video; Colour Display, Features, Riding Modes And Price

The 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched today at a price of INR 2.40 lakh, a hike of INR 13,000, compared to the bike’s BS4 version. For that price though, TVS has equipped the bike with a truckload of new goodies, in addition to updating the engine to meet BS6 norms. Below is a walkaround video which focuses on all that is new:

The motorcycle’s BS6 motor continues with its reverse-inclined layout and the DOHC, liquid-cooled engine with additional oil-cooling continues to crank out 34 PS and 27 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. What’s new is that the motor is controlled through a ride-by-wire throttle and is now mapped to 4 riding modes – Urban, Rain, Sport and Track, which can be toggled between on the fly through new switches on the handlebar. Toggling between the modes alters the engine’s fuel map, top speed and the ABS system’s behaviour. All the new additions have increased the bike’s kerb weight by just a kilo.

The 2020 Apache RR 310 also gets an assist and slipper clutch and a multi-information race computer, paired with the bikemaker’s SmartXonnect Bluetooth app. The instrument console is now a vertically laid out 5″ colour display which features Day and Night modes. The bike also features TVS’ GTT+ (Glide Through Technology) tech which allows smooth riding in urban conditions. The SmartXonnect tech displays various analytics on the app including trip analysis, track telemetry, interactive map plot, gear distribution and much more.

Another new introduction on the bike is Michelin Road 5 tyres which promise to offer superior grip around corners and in wet conditions. The feature list on the motorcycle continues to include Bi-LED projector headlights and TVS’ race-tuned fuel-injection which was introduced first on the recently launched RTR 4v BS6. Internal upgrades have made the bike better in terms of rideability, ride quality and reliability. The Apache RR 310 will be available in two colours – Racing Red and Titanium Black with new graphics, at select dealerships across the country.