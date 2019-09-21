Renault India Offers Festive Benefits Of Up To INR 1 Lakh

Having launched the Triber, Renault India has announced huge discounts on its select models, this festive season. The list excludes the recently launched, aforementioned vehicle, however, includes the likes of the pre-facelift Duster, the facelifted Duster, the Captur, the Lodgy and the Kwid, which is about to the facelifted soon. Here’s what’s on offer:

Renault Captur (Savings of up to Rs 1 lakh)

Exchange benefit up to Rs. 100 000 includes cash benefit of Rs. 100 000 for PLATINE Petrol & PLATINE Diesel variants of 2019 manufacturing only

An additional corporate bonus of Rs. 5 000 is available for Renault approved list of corporates and PSUs

Renault Duster (Savings of up to Rs 1 lakh)

Pre-facelift variants

All Diesel variants: Benefits up to Rs. 100,000 (Benefits up to ₹ 100,000/- include cash benefit of Rs 50,000/- and an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000)

All Petrol variants: Benefits up to Rs 30,000

Loyalty bonus of Rs 10 000 cash or Rs 20,000

An additional corporate bonus of Rs. 5 000 is available for Renault approved list of corporates and PSUs

Facelift variants

Loyalty bonus of Rs 10 000 cash or Rs 20 000 on exchange

Renault Lodgy (Savings of up to Rs 50,000)

A corporate bonus of Rs 5,000 is available for Renault approved list of corporates and PSUs

Insurance at Re 1 scheme is available through Renault dealerships on Stepway variants

Benefits up to Rs 30,000 on STD & RXE 85 PS variants only

Renault Kwid (Savings of up to Rs 50,000)

Offers available for – All India except Kerala, on the Renault Kwid

4-year warranty

Benefits up to Rs 40,000

Kerala

4-year warranty

Zero down payment

Benefits up to Rs 20,000

Insurance at Re 1 OR 4 years/40 000 km maintenance package at Re 1

The manufacturer’s recent launch, the Triber 7-seater has been gaining popularity pretty fast for offering proper 7 seats at the price of a hatchback. Priced between INR 4.95 – 6.49 lakh ex-showroom, the Triber positions itself as a fantastic value-for-money vehicle among hatchbacks. Available with a single engine-gearbox combination, for now, it is being offered in four variants – RxE, RxL, RxT and RxZ, each priced with a gap of INR 50,000 from the other. Mechanically, all variants are identical and are powered by a 1.0-litre, naturally-aspirated, 3-cylinder petrol engine which also powers the Kwid. In its pumped-up state of tune, the motor cranks out 72 HP and 92 Nm of torque, mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. An AMT variant for the top-spec variant could be introduced later.