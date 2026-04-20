Renault Duster Scores a full 5-star BNCAP rating

The new Renault Duster has added one more big reason for buyers to give it serious consideration. It has now secured a full 5 star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests. This puts it among the safer SUVs in its segment and also strengthens its comeback in the market.
Crash Test Scores
The numbers tell a clear story!
- Adult occupant protection score is 30.49 out of 32
- Child occupant protection score is 45 out of 49
- Ratings apply to all variants of the Duster
It also becomes one of the few cars in India to achieve this rating under the Bharat NCAP program.
Adult Safety Performance
The SUV performed well across different crash tests
- Frontal impact score is 14.49 out of 16
- Side impact score is a full 16 out of 16
- Driver head, neck, pelvis and thighs rated good
- Driver chest and lower leg protection rated adequate
- Co-driver protection rated good overall
Side pole impact test got an ok rating, which is still acceptable in this category.
Child Safety Details
Child protection is another strong area for the Duster
- Dynamic crash score is full 24 out of 24
- Child seat installation score is 12 out of 12
- Vehicle assessment score is 9 out of 13
The tests used dummies for 18 month and 3 year old children. Both were well protected in frontal and side crashes.
ISOFIX mounts are available on the outer rear seats, which helps with proper child seat installation.
Safety Features On Offer
The Duster comes with a solid list of safety features across variants
- 6 airbags standard
- Electronic stability program
- Hill hold and hill descent control
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Seatbelt reminder for all passengers
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
Higher variants also get ADAS features for added safety and ease of driving
- Adaptive cruise control
- Auto emergency braking
- Lane keep assist
- Blind spot monitoring
Where It Stands
The Duster is now among the top rated cars tested in India. It is also ranked within the top group when it comes to adult safety scores. This result also shows how car makers are putting more focus on safety across all variants nstead of limiting it to higher variants.
Price And Rivals
The SUV is priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 18.49 lakh. Dual tone options cost extra. It competes with models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and others in the mid-size SUV space.
Conclusion
This result makes the Duster a stronger package. It now brings solid safety along with its well known ride comfort and SUV character, making it a more rounded choice.