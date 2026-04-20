BMW F 450 GS Pre-bookings open in India!

A new middleweight adventure bike is about to hit the market and it has already created a buzz. Pre-bookings for the BMW F 450 GS are now open in India, just days before launch on April 23. Dealerships have started taking orders, and the bike is clearly aimed at riders who want more power and better touring ability in a compact package.
Booking and launch details
- Pre bookings are now live across authorised dealerships
- Launch is scheduled for April 23, 2026
- Expected starting price is around Rs 5 lakh ex showroom
This bike will take the place of the older BMW G 310 GS and will sit in a more competitive space.
New engine and platform
The biggest change comes from the all new engine setup.
- 450cc parallel twin engine
- Power close to 48 hp
- Torque around 43 Nm
- 6 speed gearbox
This platform has been developed with TVS Motor Company and will also be used for future models. Production for global markets has already started in India, making it an important product for the brand.
Hardware and ride setup
The bike is built for both road and off road use.
- 19 inch front wheel and 17 inch rear
- Dual purpose tyres
- USD front forks
- Rear monoshock
This setup should give a good mix of comfort and control on different surfaces.
Features and tech
BMW has added a strong list of features here.
- Dynamic Traction Control
- ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control
- Engine drag torque control
- Multiple riding modes like Rain Road and Enduro
- 6.5 inch TFT screen with navigation
- Connected features
- Easy Ride Clutch system
It also gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter, which helps during both city riding and long rides.
Variants and styling
The bike will be offered in multiple versions.
- Basic
- Exclusive
- Sport
- GS Trophy
The GS Trophy version is more off road focused with spoke wheels and special tyres. The design follows the bigger BMW R 1300 GS, giving it a strong GS look.
Market position
The F 450 GS will compete with bikes like KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and Honda NX500.
BMW is looking to improve its sales with this new platform. The brand saw a drop in numbers recently, and this bike could help bring back momentum.