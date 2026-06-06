Suzuki Jimny Rhino Plus And Allgrip Plus Debuts in Malaysia With More Safety, New Features, and Rugged Styling!

The Suzuki Jimny has always had a loyal fan following across the world. To be frank, Jimny is quite an underrated car in India. While many SUVs have become larger and more feature-loaded, the Jimny continues with its compact size, proper four-wheel-drive system and old-school off-road character.
Now, Suzuki has expanded the Jimny range in Malaysia with two new three-door versions called the Allgrip Plus and Rhino Plus. Both variants bring several updates, especially in terms of safety and convenience, while keeping the same mechanical package underneath.
New Variants At A Glance
|Variant
|Price (Malaysia)
|Approx. Price (India)
|Jimny Allgrip Plus
|RM 158,900
|Rs 37.3 lakh
|Jimny Rhino Plus
|RM 173,900
|Rs 40.8 lakh
Since these models are imported into Malaysia from Japan, prices remain on the higher side.
More Safety Equipment Added
One of the major updates is the addition of several advanced safety systems that were not available earlier.
New safety features include:
- Lane departure warning
- Lane departure prevention
- Weaving alert
- Adaptive cruise control
- Reverse camera
- Millimetre-wave radar
- Automatic high beam
- Emergency stop signal
- Dual Sensor Brake Support II
Airbag count has also increased.
- Front airbags
- Side airbags
- Curtain airbags
This takes the total number of airbags to six.
Cabin Gets New Convenience Features
Apart from safety upgrades, Suzuki has also added a few useful everyday features. The biggest change is the addition of a larger infotainment screen. The system supports smartphone connectivity and multiple media options.
Features include:
- 9-inch touchscreen
- Android Auto
- Apple CarPlay
- Bluetooth connectivity
- USB support
- Radio
- Auxiliary input
Other additions include:
- Electrically folding mirrors
- Heated outside mirrors
- Front parking sensors
- Rear parking sensors
- Clearance sonar system
These changes make the Jimny easier to live with during daily driving.
What Makes The Rhino Plus Different?
The Rhino Plus sits above the Allgrip Plus and gets extra styling elements. Additional equipment includes:
- Front grille garnish
- Front bumper garnish
- Side body garnish
- Door visors
- 15-inch polished alloy wheels
- Red front mud flaps
- Red rear mud flaps
- Rhino-themed spare wheel cover
These additions give the SUV a more adventurous appearance without changing its core design.
Colour Choices
Suzuki offers several colour options with the Rhino Plus. Single-tone shades:
- Jungle Green
- Medium Grey
- Bluish Black Pearl
- Pure White Pearl
Dual-tone options:
- Kinetic Yellow with Black roof
- Chiffon Ivory Metallic with Black roof
The dual-tone finishes cost extra.
Engine And 4WD Setup Remains Unchanged
Suzuki has not made any changes to the powertrain.
Specifications:
- 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine
- 102 PS power
- 130 Nm torque
- 4-speed automatic gearbox
The Jimny continues with its part-time four-wheel-drive system featuring:
- 2H mode
- 4H mode
- 4L mode
It also retains its ladder-frame construction and rigid axle suspension setup, two features that help it stand out from many modern compact SUVs.