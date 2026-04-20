MG Motor raises prices of M9 MPV and Cyberster EV by up to Rs 5 lakh

Premium electric cars are starting to feel even more exclusive now, and the latest price change makes that clear. MG Motor has revised prices for its flagship models, the M9 luxury MPV and the Cyberster electric sports car, both sold through MG Select showrooms, making them noticeably more expensive than before.
Price update
The price hike is not the same for both models
MG M9
- Price increased by Rs 5 lakh
- New price is Rs 75.9 lakh (ex-showroom)
MG Cyberster
- Price increased by around Rs 2.5 lakh
- New price is Rs 77.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
Both models are sold in single fully loaded variants in India.
MG M9 details
The M9 is a large luxury electric MPV focused on comfort and space. It sits in a segment where it goes against cars like Kia Carnival at one end and premium options like Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz V-Class at the higher side.
Key specs
- 90 kWh battery pack
- 241 bhp power and 350 Nm torque
- Claimed range up to 548 km
- Top speed around 180 kmph
Charging details
- 11 kW AC charging
- Full charge takes about 8.5 hours
- DC fast charging from 30 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes
Key features
- 7-inch driver’s display
- 12.23-inch infotainment screen
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Panoramic sunroof
- Digital rear view mirror
- 13 speaker JBL sound system
- Wireless charger
- V2L and V2V charging support
MG Cyberster details
The Cyberster is very different. It is a performance focused electric roadster with a strong focus on speed and design.
Key specs
- 77 kWh battery
- Dual motor all wheel drive
- 510 bhp and 725 Nm
- 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds
- Claimed range up to 580 km
Key features
- Three screen setup inside
- Wireless connectivity
- Bose 8 speaker sound system
- Ventilated seats
- Dual zone climate control
- Ambient lighting
It also gets scissor style doors and an open roof setup which makes it stand out on the road. At this price point, it does not have a direct rival in India.
What else is happening
The company has not shared an official reason for the price increase. It could be due to rising costs. The price update also follows changes in the brand’s regular lineup earlier.
More launches are expected soon
- Majestor SUV is expected to launch any time now
- iM6 electric SUV is planned
- Starlight 560 plug in hybrid is also expected