Renault Duster Hybrid Confirmed for India With 160 PS Power and 80 Percent EV City Driving Claim

The Duster name still carries weight in India. It was one of the SUVs that proved buyers wanted something tough, comfortable and easy to live with. Now, Renault has brought that name back in a much more modern form, and this time, efficiency is a big part of the story.
Renault has confirmed that the next-generation Duster will get a strong-hybrid powertrain, scheduled to arrive around Diwali 2026. Before that, the SUV will be launched with turbo-petrol engines, with customer deliveries expected from April 2026.
This will be the first time Duster will get a full hybrid setup in India. It puts Renault in direct competition with the Grand Vitara, Hyryder and Victoris, while still taking on petrol rivals like the Creta, Seltos and the Sierra.
The hybrid Duster is based on Renault’s E-Tech system, which has been developed on the basis of the brand’s global experience in electrification. At the heart of it is a 1.8 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and two electric motors. One motor is used as a generator, while the other helps to drive the wheels. Together the system generates around160 PS and 172 Nm.
The setup is supported by a small 1.4 kWh battery. Renault claims that this enables the Duster to be driven in electric mode for a significant portion of city driving, with up to 80 percent of urban use happening without the petrol engine switching on. Official mileage numbers are still awaited.
Key mechanical highlights include
- 160 PS strong-hybrid system output
- Two electric motors with petrol engine
- 1.4 kWh battery pack
- Multi-mode automatic gear box
- All four disc brakes
- 18-inch alloy wheels
The hybrid engine, known as HR18, has been developed by Horse Powertrain, a joint venture supported by Renault and Geely. This engine will also be used for future Renault hybrid models worldwide.
Before the hybrid arrives, Renault will launch the Duster with 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines. Deliveries for these versions are expected to start from April 2026, and the hybrid comes later in the year.
Built on Renault’s new modular platform with heavy localisation, the new Duster has been designed keeping the Indian conditions in mind. With the options of petrol and hybrid, Renault is obviously attempting to regain trust and relevance.
If the pricing is sensible, the Duster Hybrid could finally give Renault the comeback it has been waiting for.