Yamaha Recalls Over 3 Lakh RayZR and Fascino Scooters in India Over Brake Safety Concern

When news of a recall comes out, it usually catches riders off guard. Many people are concerned about safety, cost or whether their vehicle will be stuck at the service centre for days. Yamaha’s recent recall of its popular 125cc scooters falls into this category, but the company has adopted a calm and straightforward approach to deal with it.
Yamaha has announced a voluntary recall of the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid. In total, 3,06,635 scooters are a part of this exercise. These units were produced from May 2, 2024 to September 3, 2025.
The cause of the recall is associated with the front brake caliper. Yamaha has realized that the caliper of some of its scooters may not be at its best under some operating conditions. This does not imply that all scooters will exhibit an issue, but the company does not wish to take any risks as far as the safety of the riders is concerned.
What owners need to know is simple.
- The inspection and replacement will be done free of cost
- Only authorised Yamaha service centres will be handling the recall
- The process is preventive and is not related to an accident or failure report
Owners can check if their scooter is affected by visiting Yamaha India’s website and entering the chassis number under the Voluntary Recall Campaign section. Those who want to take the offline route can also visit their nearest Yamaha showroom, call the company’s toll-free helpline, or reach out via Yamaha’s official customer support email for further help.
The scooters involved are of the same mechanical base. Power is provided by a 125cc air cooled engine coupled with the Smart Motor Generator system developed by Yamaha. This hybrid set up is useful in quick acceleration situations, on hills and also allows quiet engine starts. Braking duties are handled by a front disc and rear drum, which is why Yamaha is being extra careful about this component.
Yamaha is suggesting to book an appointment for service in advance as huge number of scooters are part of this campaign.
Overall, this recall demonstrates a responsible approach. Yamaha is opting for prevention rather than delay, and for the owner, the solution comes without any cost or hassle.