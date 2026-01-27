New 2026 Renault Duster Returns Stronger Than Ever With turbo petrol and hybrid engines, ADAS and True SUV DNA

Renault and the Duster share a long history in India. For many buyers the original Duster was their first proper SUV. It felt tough, rode well, and and handled bad roads without complaint. Over the years, this space became too cramped and Renault became faded in the background. Now, the Duster is finally back – and this time, it arrives with far more going for it.
The 2026 Renault Duster has been officially unveiled for India. Pre-bookings are open from January 26, 2026, with priority pricing and delivery reserved for early customers. Turbo petrol variants will start reaching the customers from March while the hybrid versions are expected closer to Diwali.
Visually, the new Duster is faithful to its roots. It still appears solid and muscular with a boxy shape that clearly prioritises space. The flat clamshell bonnet, chunky wheel arches, roof rails and strong shoulder line give it proper SUV presence. India gets special design touches such as eyebrow-style LED DRLs, bold DUSTER grille badge, silver skid plates, details inspired from Himalayas, yellow contrast accents and connected LED tail lamps. Clearance stands at a healthy 212mm, and wheel sizes go up to 18 inches.
Step inside and the Duster is much more modern than it used to be. The dashboard has a layered design with a dual screen setup, which blends the 10-inch infotainment system and 10.25-inch digital instrument display. Physical buttons are still present, making daily use easier. Materials are premium with soft-touch and contrast stitching. Space is generous, aided by the tall roof and upright design.
Some of the key interior and feature highlights include
- Panoramic sunroof
- wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Wireless Charging
- Ventilated and powered front seats
- Built in Google with Maps and apps
- 360-degree camera, parking sensors
- Up to 17 ADAS features
- Dual-zone climate control
- Electric tailgate
Boot space is another strong point. Renault claims up to 700 litres with the rear seats up, which is among the best in the segment.
Under the hood, the Duster goes diesel-free. There are three options in petrol-based lineup.
- The 1.0 litre turbo petro is about 100 PS and is all about efficiency.
- The 1.3-litre turbo petrol generates 163PS and 280Nm, combined with a manual or DCT.
- The strong hybrid combines a petrol engine with electric motors and a small battery, delivering a combined 160 PS. Renault says most city driving can happen in electric mode.
There is no AWD at launch, but it may come later.
Safety has been given major attention too. The new Duster is designed to act up to achieve a full 5-star rating and comes with six airbags as standard, ADAS and modern electronic aids. Renault is also offering a 7-year warranty, which provides a peace of mind.
In terms of rivals, the new Duster steps into a space packed with well-established names. It will go up against popular midsize SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.
The Duster is back as a more complete package ever before. It sounds familiar, but clearly improved, and finally looks ready to take on the segment it once helped create.