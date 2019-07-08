Renault Duster Facelift Launched, Prices Start From INR 7.99 Lakh

When launched in 2012, the Renault Duster was a huge success. The idea of a compact SUV was well received and the Duster was selling in great numbers. However, over the years things have changed. Cars like the Nissan Kicks and the Hyundai Creta too have entered this segment and the sales of the Duster have been on a downfall ever since. In an attempt to boost the sales of this SUV, Renault will now be offering a new facelift model of the car. Launched in the Indian market today, the Duster will be sold in a total of nine variants, three of which would be for the petrol motor and the remaining six for the diesel. Listed below are the prices of the various variants of the car, do have a look.

RxE petrol – INR 7.99 Lakh

RxS petrol – INR 9.20 Lakh

RxS (O) petrol CVT – INR 9.99 Lakh

RxE 85PS diesel – INR 9.30 Lakh

RxS 85PS diesel – INR 9.99 Lakh

RxS 110 PS diesel – INR 11.20 Lakh

RxZ 110 PS diesel – INR 12.10 Lakh

RxZ 110 PS AMT diesel – INR 12.5 Lakh

RxS 110 PS diesel AWD – INR 12.50 Lakh

As part of this update, the Duster gets a number of cosmetic changes on the outside as well as inside. Talking about the exterior changes, we see a new projector headlamp along with a raised bonnet line. The alloy wheels are new too and the car gets additional plastic cladding tailgate. Other exterior changes include a redesigned bumper, new skid plates at both ends, new roof rails and a new colour option of blue as seen in these images. On the inside, the Duster now comes with a new infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Other changes over here include rectangular AC vents at the centre, faux-aluminium trim, chrome and gloss-black bits. Safety kit too has been upgraded with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist being offered as standard on all trims.

Mechanically, the Duster remains unchanged. However, unlike earlier, the AMT gearbox is now available in the top end RxZ trim while the AWD drive variant is now available in the more affordable RxS trim. The Duster comes with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel power plants. The petrol motor is tuned to deliver 106 PS and 142 Nm and comes with an optional CVT type automatic gearbox. The oil-burner, on the other hand, is offered in two stages of tune. The former 85 PS/200 Nm stage of tune comes with a 5-speed gearbox while the powerful 110 PS/245 Nm stage of tune gets a 6-speed manual gearbox or an AMT type automatic gearbox.