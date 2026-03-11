JSW Electric SUV Based on Jaecoo J5 Spied in India

A new SUV has been spotted testing around Pune and it has created fresh buzz in the Indian auto space. The test vehicle is believed to be the Jaecoo J5, a model from Chinese carmaker Chery. The interesting part is that it may arrive in India through JSW Motors.
JSW Group has already been active in the auto sector through its association with MG Motor. Now the company is gearing up for its own range of vehicles under the JSW Motors brand. Managing Director Parth Jindal has hinted that several new models are under development for the Indian market.
Reports also suggest that JSW could introduce multiple vehicles from the Chery ecosystem in the future. These may include models related to Chery iCar V23 and the hybrid SUV Jetour T2, which could become part of the brand’s early product lineup.
Recent spy shots reveal a heavily camouflaged SUV undergoing testing. The test is likely happening through Automotive Research Association of India in Pune. When a vehicle reaches this stage, it usually means the company is evaluating it seriously for India.
Key things known so far
- The SUV is believed to be the Jaecoo J5 from Chery
- It was spotted testing near Pune with heavy camouflage
- The model could be launched in India under JSW Motors
- ARAI testing suggests possible launch plans
Images from the test vehicle mainly reveal the rear portion of the SUV, where a connected tail lamp design can be seen running across the tailgate. Jaecoo itself is a sub brand of Chery, similar to brands like Jetour and iCar.
Another interesting feature is the independent rear suspension. This setup is not very common in this segment in India and could help in improving the ride comfort.
Features expected inside
- Panoramic sunroof
- Digital instrument cluster around 10.25 inch
- Large portrait touchscreen around 14.8 inch
- Powered seats
- Ventilated and heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Sony 8 speaker sound system
- Driver monitoring system
- 540 degree camera system
- Advanced ADAS safety features
Safety is expected to be strong as the global model carries a five star Euro NCAP rating.
Powertrain options
The SUV is sold globally in hybrid and electric versions.
Hybrid version
- 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine
- Small battery pack
- Combined output around 221 bhp
- Torque around 295 Nm
- Front wheel drive setup
- Claimed mileage – approximately 18.8 km per litre
Electric version
- Battery around 58 to 61 kWh depending on market
- Range around 402 to 461 km
- Single front wheel drive motor
- Power around 207 bhp
- Torque around 288 Nm
- Fast charging support to 130 kW
The EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in about 7.3 seconds.
Expected price
In some international markets the price converts to around Rs 16 lakh. If launched locally in India, it could be priced under Rs 20 lakh depending on the variant and powertrain.
JSW Motors is slowly preparing its own lineup, and this SUV could become an important step for the brand.