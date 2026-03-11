Mercedes-Benz unveils the VLE electric luxury van

Electric luxury vans are slowly becoming the next big thing in premium mobility. With more people wanting comfort, space and technology in one vehicle, carmakers are now exploring this segment seriously. Mercedes-Benz has now taken a big step in that direction with the global reveal of the new VLE electric van.
The VLE is an all new model developed from the Vision V concept. It will sit below the upcoming VLS in the brand’s future luxury van lineup. The model is also the first vehicle built on Mercedes’ new VAN.EA electric platform which will support many future electric MPVs from the company.
Mercedes will offer the VLE in standard and long wheelbase forms. Buyers will also be able to choose from different trims such as AMG Line, AMG Line Plus and Exclusive. The van can seat between five and eight people depending on the configuration.
Key highlights
- Built on the new VAN.EA electric platform
- Seating options for up to eight passengers
- Multiple seat layouts for family or business use
- Rear seats can be removed completely
- Maximum luggage capacity up to 4,078 litres
Battery and performance
The first version called VLE 300 comes with a large 115 kWh battery pack. Mercedes claims a driving range of more than 700 km on the WLTP cycle. The van produces around 276 hp and focuses on smooth and quiet travel.
Mercedes will also introduce the VLE 400 later. This version will get all wheel drive and produce around 415 hp. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in about 6.5 seconds.
Powertrain highlights
- 115 kWh NMC battery pack
- Over 700 km WLTP claimed range
- 800 volt electrical architecture
- 320 km range recharge in 15 minutes
- Smaller 80 kWh battery expected later
For ride comfort the VLE uses air suspension and rear axle steering. The rear wheels can turn up to seven degrees which helps reduce the turning circle to 10.9 metres.
Exterior design
The VLE has a smooth and modern design that focuses on aerodynamics. It has a drag coefficient of just 0.25 Cd which is very impressive for a vehicle of this size.
Design highlights
- Connected LED light bar at the front
- Star shaped LED daytime running lights
- Large grille with optional illuminated frame
- Electric sliding doors on both sides
- Alloy wheel options from 19 to 22 inches
At the rear there is a full width LED light strip that forms an inverted U shape. Like the older V Class, the rear glass can also open separately for quick access.
Interior and features
The cabin of the VLE is built around passenger comfort and entertainment. Depending on the version, buyers can choose different types of rear seats including Comfort Seat, Premium Comfort Seat and the top Grand Comfort Seat.
The Grand Comfort Seat adds massage function, lumbar support, wireless charging and a soft pillow. Rear passengers can also get folding tables for working or relaxing during long trips.
Interior highlights
- 31.3 inch 8K retractable rear display
- 10.25 inch driver display
- 14 inch touchscreen infotainment
- 14 inch passenger display
- 22 speaker Dolby Atmos sound system
The van also offers a panoramic glass roof and supports over the air software updates. A special centre console can warm or cool drinks and even has UV disinfection.
Safety and technology
The VLE uses a large number of sensors to assist the driver and improve safety.
Safety technology includes
- 10 cameras
- 5 radar sensors
- 12 ultrasonic sensors
Advanced driver assistance systems
These systems help with parking, driving assistance and monitoring the surroundings of the van.
India launch
There is no official confirmation about the VLE coming to India yet. However Mercedes recently relaunched the V Class in the country and continues to focus strongly on the high end luxury segment.
If demand for luxury MPVs keeps growing, models like the VLE and the upcoming VLS could eventually find a place in the Indian market as well.
Conclusion
The new VLE shows how Mercedes is planning the future of luxury travel. It mixes long electric range, modern technology and a very flexible cabin. For buyers who want comfort, space and a quiet electric drive, this van could become a very interesting option in the coming years.