Renault Cars to Get Costlier! Prices to Rise Up to 2% from January 2026 – Lock in Now

Renault India has confirmed that the prices across all of its range of cars will increase from January 2026 onwards. The increase will be capped at 2 percent and will cover all three models that the brand currently sells in India. According to Renault, the decision has been made because of the rising input costs and more general economic pressures.
This means buyers who are looking to buy a Renault car may see slightly higher prices once the new year is in.
At present, the lineup of Renault in India is simple and focused. The brand has only three models for sale, each one addressed to a certain kind of buyer.
The Kwid remains Renault’s most affordable model. It is presented as a hatchback entry-level vehicle but has SUV-inspired styling. Prices currently start at Rs 5.76 lakh and go up to Rs 8.59 lakh ex-showroom. Even after the price revision the Kwid is expected to remain one of the most budget-friendly cars in the market.
The Triber is in the middle of Renault’s range. It is a compact MPV for the family who wish flexibility and space but do not want to spend too much. Prices currently start at Rs 5.76 lakh and go up to Rs 8.59 lakh ex-showroom. The Triber is known for its modular seating and practical layout making it popular among urban family buyers.
At the top in Renault’s portfolio is the Kiger. This sub compact SUV competes in one of the busiest segments in India. Prices for the Kiger currently range from Rs 5.76 lakh to Rs 10.33 lakh ex-showroom. It has several petrol options and a better, more feature-rich cabin than the Kwid and Triber.
The price hike may vary across different models and variants. Some trims are expected to experience a smaller increase, while others could be closer to the 2 percent mark. The exact revised prices would be announced closer to January.
Interestingly, this hike is not that far removed from Renault adjusting prices as a result of the changes under the new GST structure. In some cases prices had earlier come down, and this upcoming revision is expected to offset some of the benefit.
Alongside the price update, Renault is also preparing for an important launch. The new generation Duster is slated to make its debut in India in January 2026. A teaser has already been released, giving the hint about the return of the SUV after a long gap. The Duster is already on sale in international markets and it is expected to be an important part of Renault’s future plans for India.
In simple terms, Renault’s price hike is in line with an industry-wide trend. Many carmakers are changing prices as a result of increased costs. For buyers, it means December may be a good time to lock in current prices before the revision goes into place.