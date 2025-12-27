2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched in India at Rs 8.63 Lakh – New Colour, Same Smooth Touring DNA

Kawasaki has introduced the 2026 Versys 650 in India at an ex showroom price of Rs 8.63 lakh. This update comes soon after the launch of the 2026 Ninja 650, and like that bike, the Versys is more about refinement and styling than mechanical changes.
The price is approximately Rs 15,000 more than the previous version. For that extra amount, buyers get primarily the option of fresh paint and the assurance of the latest model year.
At first glance, the Versys 650 seems familiar. It goes on with its tall stance, adventure style front beak, twin headlamp set up and up-right touring friendly proportions. The new colour scheme is known as Metallic Graphite Gray with Metallic Spark Black. It looks subtle, mature and appropriate to the Versys character. The previous MY25 colour remains on sale as well.
Under the bodywork nothing has changed. The Versys 650 is powered by the same 649cc liquid cooled parallel twin engine. It produces 67hp at 8500 rpm and 61N.m of torque at 7000 rpm. This engine is known for its smooth delivery and great mid range which makes it comfortable in the city and relaxed on highways. Power is delivered to the rear wheel by means of a six speed gearbox.
What really defines the Versys is how easy it is to ride. The upright seating position, wide handlebars and well padded seat make long hours in the saddle less tiring. The seat height is 845 mm, which may be extremely tall for smaller riders, but the bike is well balanced once on the move.
Suspension duties are taken care of by an inverted front fork with adjustable rebound and preload. At the rear there is a monoshock with remote preload adjustability. This setup works well on Indian roads, absorbing bumps while remaining stable at highway speeds.
Feature wise, the bike gets a 4.3 inch colour TFT screen with smartphone connectivity. It also comes with Kawasaki Traction Control, ABS, adjustable windscreen and economical riding indicator. These features are convenient without complicating things.
In terms of numbers, the Versys 650 has a 21 litre fuel tank, 170mm ground clearance and a kerb weight of 220kg. These figures are appropriate for its use as a long distance tourer as opposed to a hardcore off roader.
Conclusion
The Kawasaki Versys 650 for 2026 is not a matter of big changes. It is about continuity. Kawasaki has left the formula intact because it works well already. If you’re after a comfortable, smooth and reliable middleweight adventure tourer that can deal with daily rides as well as long journeys with ease then the Versys 650 still makes a lot of sense