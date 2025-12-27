Triumph Bikes to Get Costlier From January 2026 — Last Chance to Buy at Current Prices

If you have been considering purchasing a Triumph motorcycle, the clock is now ticking. Triumph has officially confirmed that the prices across its entire India line-up will be increasing from January 1, 2026. While the company has not shared exact numbers as yet, the hike will be for all models sold in the country.
This change follows a recent revision in the GST rules. Under the revised structure, motorcycles with a capacity of more than 350cc attract a higher tax rate. Until now, Triumph had borne this extra cost on behalf of customers. That move helped stabilize prices even after the tax revision.
However, from January 2026, Triumph will no longer bear this extra burden. The increased tax impact will now be passed on to the buyers in revised ex-showroom prices.
For the past few months, the brand also was running a special festive pricing offer. Popular models such as the Speed 400 and Speed T4 were sold at lower rates during this time. These offers helped many first-time buyers to get into the Triumph brand at more accessible prices.
That phase is now coming to an end.
While Triumph hasn’t disclosed the exact hike yet, the impact is expected to be more pronounced on motorcycles in the 400cc-and-above segment, which fall under the higher tax bracket.
Some of the key models likely to be affected include:
- Speed 400
- Speed T4
- Scrambler 400 X
- Bonneville series
- Street Triple
- Speed Triple
- Tiger adventure motorcycles
Triumph’s association with Bajaj Auto has helped it significantly in its expansion in India. Since 2023, the brand has been able to reach a much wider audience with the brands locally produced 400cc motorcycles. These bikes are currently among Triumph’s best-selling motorcycles
The price hike that is coming does not alter the motorcycles themselves. There are no announced mechanical updates or changes to the feature. This is all about a pricing revision that is tied to tax changes and increasing costs.
Triumph has also ensured that current prices will be valid till December 31, 2025. That gives buyers a little window of time to book and register their motorcycles before the new rates come into effect.
It is also worth noting that Triumph is not alone in this regard. Several other manufacturers in India have already announced price hikes, heading into 2026, citing higher input costs and market conditions.
Conclusion
If you already have your eye on a Triumph motorcycle, it would make sense to purchase before the end of December. You get the same bike, you get the same experience, but at a lower price. From January, owning a Triumph will cost more – even though the motorcycle remains exactly the same.