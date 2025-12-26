New Renault Duster Teased for India: Iconic SUV Returns on Jan 26 With Bold Design & Modern Tech

Renault has finally given India its first official look at the new-generation Duster. The SUV has been teased ahead of its full debut on January 26, and this marks the return of one of the most important nameplates in the brand’s history.
The Duster is not just another launch for Renault. It is the car that once revolutionized the way Indians looked at compact SUVs. When it arrived on the scene in 2012, it offered SUV toughness with car-like comfort, which had not been seen before. After sadly being discontinued in 2022, the Duster is now ready for a comeback and the expectations are naturally high.
From the teaser, Renault has revealed some important design elements. The most noticeable one is the connected LED tail lamp strip in the back. This feature is unique to the India-spec model, and is not found on the global Dacia or Renault Duster. It gives the SUV a more modern and premium appearance. The teaser also emphasizes the LED daytime running lights, which is a hint of a sharp and bold lighting signature.
Earlier teasers and spy pictures indicate that the new Duster will look a lot different than the old one.
- A totally new front design with Y-shaped headlamps for LED
- A bold grille inspired by rugged SUVs
- Strong wheel arches, muscular body lines
- New alloy wheel designs for the Indian market
This new Duster will be manufactured in India at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant near Chennai. It will be made not only for the Indian buyers but also for export markets. Renault will also have a Nissan version of this SUV, which is expected to be called the Tekton. Both brands are looking to further expand this lineup with three-row SUVs by 2027.
Inside, the new Duster is expected to be much more modern than before.
- Large touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Digital instrument cluster
- Dual-zone climate control
- Wireless charging
- Panoramic sunroof
- Premium sound system
In international markets, the third-generation Duster is available with several different options of petrol and hybrid engines including a mild hybrid and strong hybrid configuration.However, Renault is yet to confirm which engines will make their way to India.Details about gearboxes and drive train options will be revealed closer to launch.
Conclusion
The new Renault Duster is turning out to be not just a comeback. It carries a powerful legacy, new design updates, modern features and has a strong focus on Indian buyers. With its official debut slated for January 26, the Duster could again become an important player in in India’s highly-competitive mid-size SUV segment.