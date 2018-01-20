Renault Announces Republic Day Celebration Camp Across India

Commemorating the 69th year of the foundation of the Indian Constitution, Renault has announced the commencement of a nationwide Republic Day Celebration Camp for its customers. As part of the national celebration, a four days long ‘Service Camp’ would be conducted from January 22nd to 25th at all Renault service facilities across India.

The objective of organizing the Republic Day Celebration Camp is to ensure optimal performance of the cars, which is an imperative during the winter season. Trained and well-qualified service technicians are dedicated to provide the care and expert attention that is needed for the cars. The service camp offers Renault owners a car check-up as per the guidelines stipulated by Renault India enabling a detailed examination of all key functions of the car. Such periodical checks ensure necessary actions for enhanced performance of the car and provide customers a rewarding ownership experience with the brand.

As an integral part of Renault India’s commitment to constantly deliver excellence in customer comfort and convenience, the Republic Day Celebration is a special initiative to best serve the Indian customers and reinforce the brand’s bonding with them with assurance of utmost care. Not only does the customer get a complimentary and comprehensive service car checkup from Renault India’s team of expert technicians, but they will also get a host of additional benefits. The customers can avail up to 10% discount on select parts and accessories, 15% discount on Labour and other Value Added Services. A host of other exciting offers include Special price on car Insurance renewal 10% discounts on Road Side Assistance (RSA) and complimentary car top wash.

In addition to the car check-up facilities, interesting customer engagement activities including free health checkup camps, customer education programs, tambola games, painting and quiz competitions for kids on the theme of Republic Day etc. will be organized at the workshops, making it a delightful experience for customers to cherish for long.