New 2018 Range Rover Velar Launched In India; Priced At INR 78.83 Lakh

Land Rover announced the launch of the Range Rover Velar with prices starting from INR 78.83 Lakh in India. Derived from the Latin word Velare meaning ‘to cover’ or ‘veil’, Velar is a direct reference to the code name used on the original, pre-production Range Rovers of the late 1960s.

Available in three powertrains, a 2.0 l 4-cylinder 132 kW (177 hp) diesel, a 2.0 l 4-cylinder 184 kW (247 hp) petrol, and a 3.0 l V6 221 kW (296 hp) diesel, the New Range Rover Velar offers world-class refinement, all-terrain capability with exceptional performance.

The Range Rover Velar is placed between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport. It comes with a revolutionary design with foil-stamped grille, elegant sides and has sleek LED headlights and rear lights. Adding to its design are the flush deployable door handles and integrated rear spoiler for improved aerodynamic efficiency. At the rear, the vehicle’s design is distinguished by quad tail light signature elements with the iconic Range Rover script.

Range Rover’s interior design architecture, with its strong elegant horizontal lines, seamlessly with innovative features to give a feeling of calm and enhance the driving experience. Beautiful materials, including optional Windsor leather with a signature Cut Diamond pattern throughout the cabin, add a contemporary twist.

The centrepiece of the interior is the twin-screen, (10) Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, which combines a rake-adjustable upper touchscreen with a second screen in the main console between the seats, which retreats to a solid, opaque darkness until required. Between the two screens, which are linked allowing occupants to move content between the two with a flick of a finger, nearly every non-dynamic feature can be controlled.

Velar’s intelligent, efficient, torque-on-demand all-wheel-drive (AWD) system is claimed to deliver all-terrain performance and agility with outstanding ride quality and composure. With a suite of world-class traction systems, including Terrain Response 2 and All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), Velar offers class-leading composure and control.