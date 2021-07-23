Relief Task Force Created To Support Hyundai Vehicles Affected By Heavy Rainfall

Hyundai Motor India Ltd today announced that they have created a Relief Task Force for their customers in Mumbai. Hyundai customers whose cars have been affected by the heavy rainfall and waterlogging can reach out to Hyundai and have the Relief Task Force come on-site and help the customers to get the car towed to the nearest service station.

More Details

Hyundai has not only formed the Relief Task Force but is also offering additional discounts on its services. To provide a hassle-free and peace of mind experience Hyundai is offering complimentary Emergency Road Side Assistance for affected vehicles for one year. Along with these customers can avail of a 50% discount on the depreciation amount of insurance claims made to repair damage caused by rainfall and waterlogging.

Official Statement

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) said, “Hyundai is a socially responsible and customer-centric organisation that is committed to making efforts for the betterment of society and communities. The safety and well-being of customers is our utmost priority. Recently, Mumbai has witnessed an unfortunate event of heavy rainfall and waterlogging. To combat this situation, we have ramped up our service support by forming a special task force to assist Hyundai customers in Mumbai to ensure their seamless mobility and peace of mind.”

We think this indeed is a great initiative by Hyundai and hope that other auto manufacturers come up with similar offerings for their customers not only in Mumbai but other rainfall affected regions in India as well.