Piaggio Launches The New Ape’ HT Range

Piaggio Group has launched the Ape’ HT Range in India. These are first of its kind 300 cc vehicles that will be available in both petrol and CNG options. The new launches are available in both the cargo and passenger segments. This makes Piaggio the only manufacturer to offer a petrol variant in the 3Wh cargo segment. Piaggio is also focusing on providing the high-tech experience of alternate fuel engines to their customers.

More Details

The new range includes the Ape’ Xtra HT, Ape’ Xtra HT LDX and Ape’ Xtra HT LDX+ for the cargo segment while for the passenger segment there are the Ape’ Auto HT DX, Ape’ Auto HT DXL and Ape’ Auto+ HT. The Ape’ HT CNG range boasts of providing an extremely comfortable driving experience with low noise and vibration. Below is the pricing of the newly launched products;

Ape’ Xtra HT Petrol (cargo) – Rs 2,24,942

Ape’ Xtra HT CNG (Cargo) – Rs 2,45,642

Ape’ Auto DX HT CNG (Passenger) – Rs 2,55,980

The new vehicles are powered by a 300 cc water-cooled engine that has been developed by Piaggio to offer higher power, better loadability and best in class mileage, with lower running and maintenance costs. The vehicles are equipped with a new aluminium clutch which should be good for over 30,000 KM. The cargo range is available in 3 variants with 5.0 ft, 5.5 ft and 6.0 ft deck length options for varied load requirements and usages.

Ape’ HT range comes with a class-leading warranty of 5 years/1.5 lac km (whichever is earlier) in the Petrol cargo and 36 months/1 lac km (whichever is earlier) in the CNG passenger and cargo variants. Piaggio is also providing a Special AMC package – Super Saver with 6 free periodic maintenance services.

There is also a petrol passenger vehicle in the works that will be launched soon.

Official Statement

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD, Piaggio India Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Piaggio, we believe in providing path-breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment with best in class technology offerings to our customers. The new 300 cc Engine is developed in India with technical support from Piaggio Italy. The engine is being manufactured in India in a new state of the art of assembly line. This product is a result of a robust new product development process that we follow at Piaggio based on consumer insights at the conceptualization stage. With the launch of this HT range, we aim to further strengthen our position in the alternate fuel segment space.”

Mr Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, “This is the 1st time that any player has launched a bigger capacity engine in the Alternate fuel segment space in the 3 wheeler industry. We understood from our customers that there is a need for a higher power & performance engine in the alternate fuel space which will help take higher loads doing more no. of trips per day. The Higher torque & gradability enables customers to take on flyovers which was always a concern with earlier alternate fuel engines. The best part about this new engine is its low noise & vibration which makes it very smooth in while running. We have also taken care of the after-sales needs of the customer by offering a complete package of class-leading warranty and Annual service package in both the petrol & CNG range of products. We certainly believe that with the CNG network increasing in many cities in India the HT range will help us deliver that extra value to the customer which he is looking for in a new CNG Product to increase his earnings by lowering his expenses.”