Raptee.HV Begins Customer Deliveries of the T30 Electric Motorcycle

Raptee.HV has begun customer deliveries of its electric motorcycle, the T30. The first lot of bikes has been delivered in Chennai, marking an important moment for the young brand.
Raptee.HV has spent over seven years developing its technology. What makes the T30 different is its high voltage architecture, similar to what is normally used in electric cars. This allows the motorcycle to work with India’s public charging network and also support fast charging at home.
Chennai is presently the company’s first active market. Deliveries and service operations are already running in the city. The next step is expansion to Bengaluru in April 2026, where Raptee.HV is planning to open a dedicated showroom and authorised service centre. By the end of the year, the brand wants to penetrate the major South Indian state capitals, and also expand into Western India.
The T30 is priced at Rs 2.39 lakh ex-showroom. It comes with a strong ownership package that includes an eight year battery warranty and a three year vehicle warranty. Buyers also get roadside assistance and a dedicated service contact to handle support needs.
It is powered by a 5.4 kWh battery paired with a motor producing 29.5 hp and 70 Nm. The motorcycle uses the CCS2 charging standard, meaning it can plug into car fast chargers. A DC fast charger can charge the battery from 20 to 80 percent in 36 minutes, whereas home charging takes a bit more than an hour.
Key details at a glance
- On road price around Rs 2.70 lakh
- Claimed range up to 200 km
- Dual channel ABS with disc brakes
- Ground clearance of 161 mm
- Bluetooth connectivity included
- Variants offered in Standard and Sport trims
Raptee.HV has also gained recognition from the Asia Book of Records for long distance achievements using a production electric motorcycle.
With deliveries now underway, the T30 moves from being a promise, to a real product on Indian roads. The focus on charging access, performance, warranty and service shows that Raptee.HV is serious about building long term trust with its customers.