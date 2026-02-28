Range Rover Velar EV Spied Ahead of 2026 Debut, Avinya Inspired Design Signals Big Electric Shift

The electric shift is slowly changing even the most traditional luxury brands. Range Rover is now preparing to take a huge step in that direction with the Velar EV. This won’t be like any other electric SUV. It will be a full replacement for the current Velar and it is the beginning of a new chapter for the nameplate that has been around since 2017.
The Range Rover Velar EV is due to debut towards the end of 2026. Production is likely to start in early 2027 at the Halewood plant in the UK. This model will sit below the upcoming flagship Range Rover Electric, keeping the same position the petrol and diesel Velar holds today.
Spy shots of camouflaged test cars have already emerged, and give a clear idea of the direction Range Rover is taking with the design. The Velar EV looks more coupe-like than before with a sloping roofline and sportier stance. The front wheels are pushed far forward and the front overhang is very small. This gives it a planted look, as well as freeing up space in the cabin.
Key exterior details that can be seen on spy shots include
- Flush door handles
- Swept back headlamps
- Flat rear haunches
- Strong shoulder line
- Connected slim tail lamps with Range Rover lettering
- Fastback style rear profile
Under the body, the Velar EV is predicted to be the first Range Rover to use JLR’s new 800V EMA platform. This same architecture will also be used for future Tata Avinya range. The platform offers ultra fast charging, flat floor layout and advanced connected tech.
Battery sizes could be between 80 kWh and 100 kWh. Expected driving range is between 500km to 720km depending on the version. Fast charging speeds of up to 350kW could mean a quick top up from 10 to 80 percent in about 20 minutes. Battery packs will come from Tata Group’s UK gigafactory.
Inside, the flat floor design should provide better legroom and overall space than the current Velar. The focus is expected to remain more road oriented rather than hardcore off road, just like the existing model.
In the electric lineup, the Velar EV will sit between the Evoque EV and the future Range Rover Sport EV. Its main rival will be the Porsche Macan EV.
The Velar EV will be an important model for Range Rover. It combines the familiar luxury with a modern electric base, while retaining the sleek identity that made the Velar stand out in the first place.