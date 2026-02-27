Maruti Suzuki opens its 200th Nexa Studio

Maruti Suzuki has crossed an important milestone in its retail journey with the opening of its 200th Nexa Studio outlet in India. This latest outlet has come up near the company’s manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, and it is indicative of how customer expectations are changing even outside big cities.
Over the years, car buying has ceased to be restricted to metros alone. Buyers in smaller towns now seek the same type of experience, comfort and trust. Maruti’s Nexa Studio idea is based on this very shift.
What makes Nexa Studio different
Nexa Studio is a mini version of Maruti’s premium Nexa showroom. Unlike full sized Nexa outlets, these studios are made especially for tier 3 and semi urban locations where setting up a large showroom may not make commercial sense.
Each Nexa Studio acts as a single point for
- Sales enquiries and bookings
- Service and maintenance support
- Spare parts availability
This configuration allows the customer to have everything under one roof, while the dealers are able to operate with less investment.
Growing Nexa’s reach
With the 200th studio operational now, Maruti’s Nexa network has expanded to over 740 outlets across over 530 cities. The company aims to bring Nexa Studio count to 600 outlets by the end of FY 2030 to 31, which will further strengthen its presence in smaller markets.
This expansion is also significant for new products such as the e Vitara. Maruti expects a meaningful share of EV demand to come from tier 2 and tier 3 cities and having the right touchpoints will play a big role in reaching these buyers.
Cars sold through Nexa
The Nexa channel currently retails
- Ignis
- Baleno
- Fronx
- Jimny
- XL6
- Grand Vitara
- Invicto
- e Vitara
Comment from the company
Mr Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that there is a is a growing demand for premium car buying experiences in semi urban areas and expansion of Nexa Studios will help meet this demand while staying closer to customers.
With Nexa Studios gradually expanding throughout India, Maruti Suzuki is ensuring that premium ownership is no longer restricted by location.