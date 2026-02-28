2026 Tata Tiago EV Facelift Spotted Again – What to expect?

Electric cars are no longer just about saving fuel. Buyers now expect good range, better features and a more premium feel, even in small city cars. Keeping this shift in mind, Tata Motors appears to be working on a revamped version of the Tata Tiago EV, as new test car images have once again come to light.
The camouflaged car is an indication of some noticeable design changes. Up front, the headlights look sharper and now appear to get LED daytime running lights placed higher up. The front bumper also looks reworked, with a new grille pattern and revised fog lamp placement. These updates give the car a more modern and cleaner face.
From the side the wheels are completely covered, hinting at a new wheel design, possibly aero styled for improved efficiency. The Outside Rear View Mirror appear to be slightly larger and could be used to house cameras for a 360 degree view system. One of the most talked about details is the raised section on the roof which points towards a factory fitted sunroof. If this is the case, it would be a first for this segment.
Changes are expected at the rear too. The tail lamps might be given a new lighting pattern and the bumper design could be tweaked to match the updated front.
On the mechanical side, the big update may be the battery. The current Tiago EV is available with 19.2kWh and 24kWh packs. The facelift may borrow the 30 kWh battery from the Punch EV, which could push real world range closer to 260 km. Charging speeds may also improve.
Inside the cabin, improvements are likely in both look and feel. Better materials, large touchscreen, digital driver display, wireless phone charging and more connected car features are all expected. Tata’s newer steering wheel design with an illuminated logo could be introduced too.
The new Tiago EV will help Tata balance its electric lineup, especially with the Punch EV gaining attention.A launch is anticipated in the second half of 2026 or early 2027, perhaps around the Bharat Mobility Expo.