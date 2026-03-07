Mahindra Teases XUV 7XO Women’s Edition

A new version of the Mahindra XUV 7XO is on the way. This time it is something different. The company has teased a special Women’s Edition of the SUV, and it looks like the reveal could happen very soon.
Mahindra shared the teaser on social media. The image shows the SUV covered under a red veil. The words “XUV 7XO Women’s Edition unveiling soon” can also be seen. The caption hints at something symbolic and reads that ‘the glass ceiling looks different from the skyroof’.
The teaser was posted on March 6. Since International Women’s Day falls on March 8, the special edition could be unveiled on the same day. Mahindra has not officially confirmed the exact launch date yet.
For now, details about the Women’s Edition are limited. It is expected to carry cosmetic updates over the regular SUV. A unique colour theme and small design touches could be part of the package.
Some things about the XUV 7XO remain unchanged.
- The SUV starts at Rs 13.66 lakh ex showroom
- Six trims are offered: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T and AX7L
- Both six seat and seven seat layouts are available
- Top diesel automatic AWD variant goes up to around Rs 24.92 lakh
The XUV 7XO already has a strong presence in the segment. It competes mainly with the Tata Harrier and Safari.
Engine options include
- 2.0 litre turbo petrol with 200 bhp and 380 Nm
- 2.2 litre diesel with 182 bhp and 450 Nm
Both engines come with manual and automatic gearboxes. AWD is available on higher variants.
The SUV also brings many features.
- Triple screen dashboard setup
- 16 speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos
- Panoramic sunroof
- Level 2 ADAS safety tech
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 540 degree camera and connected car features
Mahindra has also improved the suspension. The SUV now uses McPherson struts at the front and a multi link rear setup with Davinci dampers for better ride comfort and handling.
The Women’s Edition will likely build on this package with some fresh styling touches.
The XUV 7XO is already a well equipped SUV. This new edition simply adds another interesting option for buyers.