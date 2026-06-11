India-Built Kia Sonet Tested By Global NCAP, Export-Spec Model Secures 1-Star Adult Safety Rating

The Kia Sonet has received a 1-star Adult Occupant Protection rating and a 3-star Child Occupant Protection rating in the latest Global NCAP crash tests. While the headline may sound worrying, the vehicle tested was not the same version that Indian customers buy from showrooms.
The SUV evaluated by Global NCAP was an India-made export model sold in South Africa. This version comes with only two airbags and does not get Electronic Stability Control as standard, unlike the Indian-spec Sonet.
Crash Test Scores
|Category
|Score
|Rating
|Adult Occupant Protection
|21.29 / 34
|1 Star
|Child Occupant Protection
|28.57 / 49
|3 Star
Global NCAP noted that protection for the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good during the frontal impact test. Protection for the driver’s left tibia was rated good, while protection for the driver’s right tibia and both tibias of the front passenger was rated adequate.
Driver chest protection was rated adequate, while passenger chest protection was rated good. However, knee protection was rated marginal because occupants could come into contact with hard structures located behind the dashboard during a crash. Protection for the driver’s feet was rated poor.
Another concern highlighted in the report was the vehicle structure.
- Footwell area found unstable
- Bodyshell rated unstable
- Structure not capable of handling additional crash loads
- Side pole test not conducted due to absence of curtain airbags
During the side impact test, protection for the head and pelvis was rated good. Protection for the abdomen was adequate, while chest protection was marked poor.
Global NCAP also noted that the ESC fitted to the vehicle meets technical requirements but is not offered as standard equipment. The agency further stated that only the driver’s seat belt reminder met its requirements.
Child Safety Performance
The Sonet performed better in child occupant tests.
|Child Occupant Protection Breakdown
|Score
|Dynamic Score
|24 / 24
|CRS Installation Score
|4.57 / 12
|Vehicle Assessment Score
|0 / 13
For testing, child seats were installed using ISOFIX anchorages and a support leg. Both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies recorded full scores in frontal and side impact evaluations.
The SUV, however, lost points for a few reasons:
- The rear centre seat gets a lap belt, while other seating positions use three-point seat belts
- No passenger airbag deactivation function for rear-facing child seats
- Child seat installation limitations in certain seating positions
What About The Sonet Sold In India?
This result does not represent the Sonet currently sold in India.
Kia offers the Indian-spec Sonet with:
- Six airbags as standard
- Electronic Stability Control
- Vehicle Stability Management
- Advanced safety features on higher variants, including ADAS technology