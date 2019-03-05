Production-Spec Tata Altroz Promises To Blow The Competition With Its Looks Alone

Tata Motors have lit some new fireworks at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show and one of them will land straight in their dealerships in India in the third quarter of 2019. The Tata Altroz B+ premium hatchback will go on sale later this year and has been revealed in its production-spec guise at the Motor Show. Competing against the likes of the Hyundai Elite i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, they’ve hit the nail at the right spot with the design. Again!

Take a look at the face, for instance, the grille and the blacked-out headlights form an upward curve which mimics a smile, but one that’s not very friendly but sort of devilish. The bonnet swoops down into the grille, below which the bumper incorporates these fog lamps and LED DRLs and opens its mouth as a massive air dam.

However, it is sideways where things get really interesting, where the black surround for the greenhouse area drops further down under the external ORVM to make the Altroz appear low-slung. Take that away and the car will lose one of its unique design characteristics. Wheel arches are flared, the side-mounted trafficator finds space just next to it and the 5-spoke alloys do look good. We’re sure you must’ve noticed by now the hidden rear door pull handle next to the C-pillar and the really short overhangs which help the car cut a seriously sporty picture.

At the back, the blacked-out roof slopes under the high-mounted spoiler in a sharp manner and where the glass area meets the blacked-out panel which incorporates the taillight, it does remind of the Harrier. The fuel-filler cap, as a result, had to be positioned low and becomes a part of the wheel arch. We love the kink in the tailgate below the blacked-out panel. It adds that much more youth and character to the overall design.

On the inside, things are just as impressive and we love the fact that Tata has been listening and the new flat-bottom steering wheel appears to have been positioned more vertically as it faces the driver. The new wheel also has recesses for our thumbs and buttons to operate the infotainment system and the new instrument cluster. What appears to have been lifted from the Harrier, the part digital, part analogue instrument console is accompanied by a floating, 7″ display for the ConnectNext system. Ac vents are highlighted in the same colour as the car and it’s not just all touch, but there are buttons and dials to operate the system too. The all-black cabin, it seems, will get fabric upholstery, a central armrest and there’s a very interesting button below what looks like is a 5-speed manual stick. Do not miss the presence of a power socket and a start/stop button.

The official specifications sheet mentions that the Altroz will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which will crank out 100 Hp of power @ 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm. The motor will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as suggested in the picture above. We expect a diesel engine sourced from the Nexon to be on offer too. This car should be priced aggressively to present a good looking alternative in the B+ hatchback segment. Stay tuned for more updates.